Trump returns to Walter Reed for ‘routine yearly checkup’
- President Donald Trump returned to Walter Reed Medical Center for a medical examination, just six months after his last annual physical and following growing speculation about his health.
- The visit, described as a “routine yearly checkup”, is considered unusual given that physicals are performed annually, and this is his second exam since taking office.
- In April, his physician Sean Barbabella declared Trump to be in “excellent health” and “fully fit” to serve, noting a perfect score on a cognitive assessment.
- Previous medical reports indicated Trump was taking a cholesterol drug, was overweight, and was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July.
- Trump's health transparency has faced scrutiny, with past claims of exaggerated well-being from physicians and critics alleging cognitive decline.