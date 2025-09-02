Watch live: Donald Trump makes announcement at White House after health speculation
Watch live as Donald Trump makes an announcement from the White House on Tuesday (2 September) after his days-long radio silence fuelled rumours about his health.
The brevity and timing of an update from the White House on Monday evening set off a wave of online speculation over whether the president would address – or refute – rumours about his health, after being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July.
However, Trump aides told Politico Tuesday morning that the president would not be announcing a shock diagnosis or his immediate retirement and that the announcement would be focused on defense.
“The President will be making an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed later Tuesday morning.
Trump has been noticeably out of the spotlight after hosting a nearly 200-minute marathon Cabinet meeting last Tuesday. Despite reportedly indulging in a long Labor Day golfing weekend, the president made no media appearances in the past week.
After several days out of the public eye, “Where is Donald Trump” and “is Trump dead” ranked among Google’s top U.S. searches.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments