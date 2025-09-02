Trump set to make mystery announcement today after public absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is set to make an announcement on Tuesday afternoon following the president’s days-long radio silence that fueled rumors about his health.

In its daily guidance notice, the White House revealed that Trump is due to make “an announcement” at 2 p.m. Tuesday from the Oval Office, without providing any further details.

The brevity and timing of the Monday evening update set off a wave of online speculation over whether the president would address – or refute – rumors about his health, after being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July.

open image in gallery Trump is set to make an address in the Oval Office at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the White House ( AP )

However, Trump aides told Politico Tuesday morning that the president will not be announcing a shock diagnosis or his immediate retirement on Tuesday afternoon and that the announcement will be focused on defense, without giving further detail.

It comes as Trump’s first deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to make progress on peace talks with Ukraine passed on Monday, and the second two-week deadline is fast approaching.

Trump has been noticeably out of the spotlight after hosting a nearly 200-minute marathon Cabinet meeting last Tuesday. Despite reportedly indulging in a long Labor Day golfing weekend, the president has made no media appearances in the past week.

open image in gallery Trump, pictured on Monday, has appeared in public only a few times over the past week, sparking a wave of speculation on social media ( AFP via Getty Images )

After several days out of the public eye, “Where is Donald Trump” and “is Trump dead” ranked among Google’s top U.S. searches, while “TRUMPISDEAD” trended on X Saturday.

Others also cited Vice President JD Vance’s interview on Wednesday with USA Today, in which he said he’s ready to assume the presidency if a “terrible tragedy” occurred. However, in that same interview, Vance stressed that Trump is in “incredibly good health.”

Trump was finally photographed with granddaughter Kai Trump on Saturday, en route to his golf course in Virginia.

Amongst a flurry of Truth Social posts on Sunday, the president appeared to directly dispel rumors surrounding his health, writing: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

Trump was photographed again on Monday, departing for the green at the Trump National Golf Club. He also gave an interview to conservative news outlet the Daily Caller, teasing a “Presidential Wall of Fame” in the White House Rose Garden.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.