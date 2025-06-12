Trump launches website for $5m Gold Card – and is mocked for its cheap look

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has officially launched his promised gold card which will grants U.S. residency to foreign investors for $5 million – but instantly faced mockery for the supposedly cheap-looking website he’s selling them on.

“THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING! Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Trump added that the waiting list for the card was “NOW OPEN” but did not offer further details as to when the cards may be coming available.

As if to counter the clunky appearance of the site, a note is included at the top of the page that it is an “official government site.” The website also does not offer information on a specific launch date – or indeed further information of any kind.

A mostly black web page greets visitors with the words: “Trump Card Is Coming.” Interested parties are encouraged to enter their information into a form to be notified “the moment access opens.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump has launched the website for his new Trump Card, which allows holders to gain U.S. residency for $5 million ( trumpcard.gov )

The site also features a picture of the gold “Trump Card,” which has the president’s photo and signature on the front. Trump showed a version of the card to reporters onboard Air Force One back in April.

Social media was quick to react to the news, with one user writing: “We live in an idiocracy” and another adding: “This government is a f****** joke, holy f***.”

More piled in on the cheap look of the site. “Lmao this is literally the entire site,” wrote another user, in a short video showing the minimalist page. “This is the cheesiest thing I've ever seen in my life....” added another.

Others noted what they interpreted as a more sinister side of the offer. “Can we take a moment and realize how disgusting the idea of a trump card is (the instant immigration card for 5 mil),” wrote one user.

open image in gallery The site also features a picture of the gold ‘Trump Card,’ which has a photo and signature of the president on the front. Trump showed a version of the card to reporters onboard Air Force One back in April ( trumpcard.gov )

“That's so damn dystopian like hey yeah pay me an ungodly amount of money and instantly get treated better than natural born citizens because you're upper class.”

“Abhorrent. Is this what you all voted for? Selling an America fast-pass to people like Russian oligarchs and the like?” added another.

The information form on the page to apply for the card requests users fill out their name “My name is (First, Last),” where they are from, “from Region” and why they are interested in applying for the card.

open image in gallery Trump has argued the card was a way to get ‘wealthy people’ to invest in the U.S. by ‘spending a lot of money, paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people’ ( trumpcard.gov )

The gold Trump Card was first announced by the president in February, who said it would grant those with them the same privileges as green card holders, who have permanent residency in the U.S.

Administration officials previously suggested that the card will replace the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program, which provides a path for foreign nationals to achieve permanent residence (a green card) in the United States. The program requires a minimum investment of $800,000 in the U.S. to qualify but was “poorly run,” according to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Trump said in February that the money from the gold cards would be used to “pay down a lot of debt,” though did not elaborate.

The president has also said previously the card was a way to get “wealthy people” to invest in the U.S. by “spending a lot of money, paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people.” Asked whether he would consider selling the cards to Russian oligarchs, Trump responded: “Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people.”

The president has previously said he does not need the go ahead from Congress to launch the program. It is uncertain how applications for the Trump Card will be processed and who by.