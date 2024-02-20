Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Straight off the back of being ordered to pay more than $300 million in his high-profile fraud trial, Donald Trump has already embarked upon a new money-making scheme – selling trainers.

The former president unveiled his new “Never Surrender” high-top shoes at SneakerCon in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The golden shoes began with a hefty price tag of $399, but have already been resold for many times more online.

Here’s what we know about Mr Trump’s latest foray into the fashion world:

For ‘true patriots’

The first “official” piece of Trump merchandise gels well with two of the former president’s favourite things – America, and himself.

The bright gold high-top shoes are emblazoned with a large “T” on the side, with the US flag stitched around the collar, providing “both style and comfort” and described as “perfect for any Trump supporter”.

Customers are once again being offered to “be a part of history” by buying the shoes, with only 1000 pairs supposedly being made.

The bright gold high top shoes are emblazoned with a large ‘T’ on the side and the US flag stitched around the collar (Getty Images)

Each pair is numbered and “at least 10 pairs” will be autographed by Mr Trump, according to the website selling the shoes.

“They’re for the go-getters who don’t know the word quit. With a standout gold finish and the ‘T’ badge, these kicks are for true Patriots,” a description reads.

“Wrapped with an American flag on the collar, they shout out to the brave and the free. The Never Surrender sneakers are your rally cry in shoe form. Lace-up and step out ready to conquer.”

Two other pairs of shoes are also available; a pair of white “POTUS” shoes, and another pair of red “T-Wave” shoes.

How much?

The “Never Surrender” high tops have a hefty price tag of $399, but the shoes have already sparked fierce bidding wars online due to their exclusivity.

A quick eBay search on Sunday showed a pair of the shoes going for just short of $5,000. One Maga supporter claimed to have paid $9,000 bidding on an autographed pair.

The high tops are already sold out online, with further pre-orders available, according to the website.

The two other pairs of shoes available online are both retailing for $199 on the website.

The new website also sells other Trump-branded shoes and “Victory47” cologne and perfume for $99 a bottle.

One Maga supporter claimed to have paid $9,000 bidding on an autographed pair of the shoes (eBay)

Political affiliation?

Despite the shoes and website espousing Trump-like rhetoric of the kind often seen on his campaign trail, the website claims to have no connection to “any political campaign”.

The former president was met with loud boos as well as cheers at the Philadelphia Convention Center as he introduced the footwear.

“There’s a lot of emotion in this room,” he said of the reaction, after holding up and showing off a pair of gold shoes, then placing one on each side of his podium.

“This is something that I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years. And I think it’s going to be a big success.”

Trump campaign officials promoted the appearance in online posts.

However, a disclaimer on the website reads: “‘Trump’ and the associated design are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC.

“Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. 45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

“GetTrumpSneakers.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.”

Trump merchandise

Donald Trump holds a pair of his new ‘Never Surrender’ high top shoes at SneakerCon (AP)

The shoes and cologne are just the latest attempt by the former president to cash in on his infamy.

Over the Christmas period, Mr Trump promoted a wide range of “Never Surrender” items, including cards, wrapping paper and even parts of his own suit.

Back in December, he promoted pieces of the suit worn while taking his now infamous mugshot – for the bargain price of $4,600 – touting them as a “historic” Christmas gift.

The opportunity came as part of a series of his digital trading cards, titled The Mugshot Edition. Customers were able to purchase 47 of the digital trading cards, featuring various patriotic pop art depictions of Mr Trump – at $99 a pop – and would subsequently be gifted a special physical card.

The Christmas items were promoted by his campaign website, including mugshot-themed wrapping paper and a stocking. His signature “Make America Great Again” baseball caps are still on sale, having previously been offered in the traditional red and green with Christmas lights embellishment over the festive period.

The hats retail for $50 each, while the wrapping paper was being sold for $35. The stockings were priced at $25.