Donald Trump appears to be cashing in on his escape from death as he has unveiled his upcoming book which MAGA fans can snap up for the princely sum of $99.

The new book, titled Save America, claims to offer an “unparalleled look” into Trump’s time as the 45th president as well as, arguably a bit prematurely, his “vision for his next term”.

The front cover of the book, set for release on September 3, features the now-iconic photo of Trump in the aftermath of the assassination attempt.

The image shows the former president with his fist pumped in the air, blood streaming down his face, while surrounded by Secret Service agents and the star-spangled banner flying behind him.

The attack unfolded just minutes after Trump took to the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, back on 13 July, when gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire.

Trump was shot in the right ear while one rallygoer was killed and another two injured in the hail of bullets. The gunman, who was killed by a sniper, was latere discovered to have had an explosive device in his car.

Mere hours after the shooting, photos of Trump as he was hurried off the stage by Secret Service agents quickly cropped up on t-shirts and other merchandise across the globe.

Donald Trump’s latest cash grab, a $99 book about his time at the White House ( Winning Team Publishing )

Ever the businessman at heart, Trump has a history of capitalising on his image and legal issues.

The Republican presidential candidate recently launched a pair of gold “Never Surrender High-Tops” for the “go-getters who don’t know the word quit.” That is, if they have $399 to spare.

The gettrumpsneakers.com website describes the shoes, which the Republican announced from the stage of SneakerCon in Philadelphia in February this year, as “bold, gold, and tough, just like President Trump.”

These “kicks for true Patriots” were limited to only 1,000 pairs and reportedly sold out within just one day of their release.

Donald Trump announcing his ‘Never Surrender High-Tops’ at Sneaker Con in February ( Getty Images )

Trump’s official merchandise website, Trump Store, also offers everything from beach balls to flip flops, mugs to dog collars and head covers to golf ball markers. If you can adorn it with “Trump”, it’s on there.

Trump’s mugshot has been a particular source of income for the former president, with t-shirts, mugs and posters featuring the infamous photo and the text “Free Trump” being peddled to raise funds for his legal defense costs.

“This mugshot will forever go down in history as a symbol of America’s defiance of tyranny,” the former president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr said in a post on X last August, promoting the merchandise.

Trump’s campaign website also launched a line of festive Christmas items emblazoned with his mugshot, including wrapping paper.

The date of the release of the book Save America is just one day before Trump has proposed a debate with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Fox News.

Trump was scheduled to debate President Joe Biden on ABC News on 10 September, but after Biden pulled out of the presidential race and was replaced by Harris, Trump has refused to commit to the event. Instead, he has pushed for the debate on Fox News on September 4.

Harris’ campaign has accused him of “running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out.”

“He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10,” the statement continued.