✕ Close Related: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet Evan Gershkovich and fellow freed Americans

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

US Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is believed to be on the verge of announcing who her 2024 running mate will be.

The final list includes Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Minnestota Governor Tim Walz.

Shapiro, Kelly and Walz all interviewed at Harris’s residence in Washington DC on Sunday, with the former muddying the waters somewhat by tweeting and then deleting a post in which he declared, “Now my mission is serving Arizonans,” seemingly suggesting he is no longer in contention.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was meanwhile at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, with his own running mate JD Vance on Saturday as his campaign doubled down on his attacks on Harris’s ethnicity.

Trump told a conference of Black journalists last week that the Democrat “happened to turn Black” only recently.

The two rivals are still yet to agree on a date for their first televised debate, with Harris preferring to stick to ABC’s September 10 broadcast and Trump proposing an alternative on Fox on September 4.