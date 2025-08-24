Epstein victim’s family says Ghislaine Maxwell got to ‘rewrite history’ in DOJ interviews: Live updates
Comes after president says he ‘couldn’t care less’ that Justice Department plans to hand over trove of ‘Epstein files’ to House Oversight Committee
The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, has accused the Justice Department of giving Ghislaine Maxwell a “platform to rewrite history" through her interview.
Before taking her own life this year, Giuffre claimed influential men sexually exploited her as a teen trafficked by Epstein.
Speaking to Sky News, her family said they were outraged by the DOJ’s Friday release of the interview, in which Maxwell was grilled about Trump’s and Prince Andrew’s links to Epstein.
“The content of these transcripts is in direct contradiction with felon Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction for child sex trafficking.” the outraged family said in a statement.
It comes after Trump said he “couldn’t care less” that the Justice Department planned to hand over a trove of the so-called “Epstein files” to the House Oversight Committee.
The Republican-led committee issued a subpoena earlier this month demanding all documents related to the criminal cases against Epstein and Maxwell. It received a batch of files Friday, but Democrats said 97 percent of those are already publicly available.
Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Ghislaine Maxwell wants a pardon. Just how credible is testimony from a ‘known liar’?
Skepticism abounds following the release of transcripts and recordings of Ghislaine Maxwell’s testimony to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case.
Four years after her conviction and sentencing on charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and other crimes, how credible is her testimony?
Ranking House Oversight Committee Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia was especially damning in the hours after the interview transcripts were released Friday, writing on X: “Ghislaine Maxwell is a convicted sex trafficker and known liar. Her interview with Trump's DOJ lawyer shows she's desperate for a pardon.
Maxwell interview released to 'distract' from Epstein files 'cover-up', Rep. Robert Garcia says
Robert Garcia, a California Congressman and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, which received its first batch of the so-called Epstein files on Friday, slammed the DOJ for it’s ‘limited disclosure.’
Garcia and other Democrats on the committee have criticized the Justice Department for releasing a small portion of the documents after the committee subpoenaed all records related to the criminal cases of Epstein and Maxwell earlier this month.
Just 3 percent of the documents given to the House Oversight Committee contain information not already in the public domain, the Democrats claim.
Giuffre's family claims Maxwell was given 'platform to rewrite history'
The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, has criticised the Department of Justice for giving Ghislaine Maxwell a “platform to rewrite history" through her interview.
Giuffre, who had accused influential men of sexually exploiting her as a teenager trafficked by Epstein, took her own life this year.
Speaking to Sky News, Ms Giuffre's family said they were outraged by the DOJ’s release of an interview with the convicted sex trafficker.
"As the family of one of the most prominent survivors, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we are outraged," they said in a statement.
"The content of these transcripts is in direct contradiction with felon Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction for child sex trafficking."
Watch: Ghislaine Maxwell discusses Epstein's relationship with Trump and whether 'the list' exists
Maxwell doesn't believe Epstein died by suicide but says idea his death was ordered is ‘ludicrous’
Ghislaine Maxwell has told the deputy attorney general that she does not believe Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide while in prison before he could be put on trial for trafficking charges of his own.
Here’s what she told Todd Blanche:
Ghislaine Maxwell does not believe that Epstein died by suicide, testimony reveals
President would allow release of all Epstein files, he tells reporters
President Donald Trump would allow the release of all files tied to Epstein, as requested by the House Oversight Committee, he has told reporters.
Speaking to the press in the Oval Office on Friday, he said he was “in support of keeping it open” but added the files could mention people who “don’t deserve” to be in them.
“Innocent people shouldn’t be hurt, but I’m in support of keeping it totally open. I couldn’t care less,” he said.
“You’ve got a lot of people that could be mentioned in those files that don’t deserve to be, you know, people, because he knew everybody in Palm Beach,” he added.
Where is Ghislaine Maxwell now?
Shortly after her interview with US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell was moved from a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to the minimum-security Bryan Federal Prison Camp.
Dubbed “Club Fed” for its houses and relatively relaxed conditions, the prison camp is home to Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah.
Neither her lawyer nor the federal Bureau of Prisons have explained the reason for the move.
DOJ has released just 3 percent of new information, House Democrats say
The Justice Department on Friday sent its first batch of the so-called “Epstein Files” to the House Oversight Committee, which issued a subpoena on August 5 demanding all documents related to the criminal cases of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his imprisoned accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.
Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Summer L. Lee slammed the first trove as “pretending to respond to the subpoena.”
“The released Epstein documents are largely thousands of pages of recycled content already made available to the public. This is a continuation of the cover-up from Donald Trump and his administration to protect the powerful and wealthy, even when they are predators and abusers,” the congresswoman wrote.
“This partial release is insulting to the survivors who have waited far too long for accountability.”
The House Oversight Committee Democrats’ initial review revealed that of the 33,295 pages of documents released to the Committee, only 3 percent contained any new information, she said.
“Less than 1 percent of the Epstein files have actually been released,” California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna told MSNBC on Saturday. “The Esptein files are 300 gigabytes....and they’ve released less than one gigabyte.”
Of that, 97 percent is in the public record, Khanna said.
