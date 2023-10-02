Donald Trump appears at Manhattan courthouse for first day of fraud trial

Donald Trump appeared at the New York City courthouse in downtown Manhattan on Monday, for the first day of his $250 million civil fraud lawsuit brought by New York attorney general Letitia James’ office.

Just after 9.30am ET, the former president made his way from his residence at Trump Tower to the courthouse to take his seat next to his defence team.

For the next two to three months, they will be determining how much Mr Trump inflated his net worth.

Mr Trump, his adult sons and Trump Organization executives are accused of lying to lenders and insurers about the value of their properties, Judge Arthur Engoron – who is overseeing the trial – has already determined Mr Trump is liable for fraud.

Monday morning marks the first of several trials the ex-president will be forced to juggle alongside his campaign for 2024 president.

This is a breaking news story... more follows