Donald Trump has vowed to put in an appearance at his New York civil fraud trial on Monday as he went on the attack against the judge overseeing the case.

The former president took to Truth Social on Sunday night to warn New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James “see you in court”.

“I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation,” he vowed.

“THIS WHOLE CASE IS A SHAM!!! See you in Court - Monday morning.”

In a series of Truth Social rants, Mr Trump hit out at “corrupt and racist” Ms James – who brought the $250m lawsuit against the former president – and “unhinged” Judge Engoron – who last week found him liable of financial fraud.

“I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on “getting Trump,” and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me,” he fumed.

“He values Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at 18 Million Dollars, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse.”

In a follow-up rant, he wrote: “The judge, Arthur Engoron, refuses to accept our big win in the Court of Appeals, nullifying much of the case that the racist Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, has charged us with. Nobody can believe it!”

The former president went on to accuse the judge who found him liable of fraud of committing fraud himself.

“Judge Engoron’s Valuation of Mar-a-Lago, the most spectacular property in Palm Beach, Florida, IS FRAUDULENT! He states a value of 18 Million Dollars, knowing full well that it is worth, perhaps, 50 to 100 times that amount,” he wrote.

“Engoron is working diligently to misrepresent me, and my net worth, which is substantially MORE than is shown on my fully “disclaimed” Financial Statements. I have not even included my most valuable asset - BRAND! He should resign from the “Bench” and be sanctioned by the Courts for his abuse of power, and his intentional and criminal interference with the Presidential Election of 2024, of which I am leading all candidates, both Republican & Democrat, by significant margins.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Ottumwa, Iowa, on Sunday (AP)

“Likewise, Letitia James should resign for purposeful and criminal Election Interference. She is fully aware that Mar-a-Lago, and other assets, are worth much more than what she is claiming. Both of these Democrat Operatives are a disgrace to New York, and to the United States of America!”

Mr Trump was spotted arriving at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Sunday night, ahead of the start of the civil fraud trial on Monday morning.

Flanked by Secret Service agents, the former president is expected to attend the trial – which could last until December – on both Monday and Tuesday.

He could be called to testify in the case.

His appearance comes after Mr Trump’s legal team were caught off guard by Judge Engoron’s ruling last week.

On Tuesday, the judge found Trump liable for fraud – in a bombshell ruling that came as a major blow to Mr Trump before the trial even began.

Judge Engoron ruled that Mr Trump, his adult sons, businesses and some of their executives “grossly and materially inflated” the value of the Trump Organization’s assets for more than a decade.

By deceiving banks, insurers and others by exaggerating the value of assets, they secured more favourable business deals and loans, the judge round.

Several claims in the suit are still expected to play out in the courtroom – in particular allegations of conspiracy, falsifying business records and insurance fraud, and how much Mr Trump could be expected to pay out as a result.

AG James filed the lawsuit back in September 2022 accusing Mr Trump, his adult sons Don Jr and Eric, the Trump Organization and several executives of widespread business fraud including overinflating the company’s value for years.

Now, she is seeking $250m in penalties from Mr Trump and for him to be banned from doing business in New York.