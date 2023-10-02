Trump to appear in court for New York civil fraud trial – latest

✕ Close Related video: Mark Milley makes reference to Trump as ‘wannabe dictator’ at retirement ceremony

Donald Trump has vowed to put in an appearance at his New York civil fraud trial on Monday where a judge will determine what penalties he will face over his fraudulent business activities.

The former president took to Truth Social on Sunday night to warn New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James “see you in court”.

“I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation,” he vowed. “THIS WHOLE CASE IS A SHAM!!! See you in Court - Monday morning.”

The trial, beginning at 10am on Monday, comes after the judge last week found that the former president, his adult sons Donald Jr and Eric, companies and executives overvalued the assets of their company for years.

On Sunday, Mr Trump took part in a campaign event in Iowa where he made a series of bizarre claims about electric cars and boats.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives and Senate voted overwhelmingly to pass a funding resolution and keep the federal government open on Saturday after Speaker Kevin McCarthy ended his attempts to work with far-right hardliners and instead cut a deal with Democrats.