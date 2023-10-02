Trump to appear in court for New York civil fraud trial – latest
Follow the latest updates from the former president’s 2024 campaign and ongoing legal woes
Related video: Mark Milley makes reference to Trump as ‘wannabe dictator’ at retirement ceremony
Donald Trump has vowed to put in an appearance at his New York civil fraud trial on Monday where a judge will determine what penalties he will face over his fraudulent business activities.
The former president took to Truth Social on Sunday night to warn New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James “see you in court”.
“I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation,” he vowed. “THIS WHOLE CASE IS A SHAM!!! See you in Court - Monday morning.”
The trial, beginning at 10am on Monday, comes after the judge last week found that the former president, his adult sons Donald Jr and Eric, companies and executives overvalued the assets of their company for years.
On Sunday, Mr Trump took part in a campaign event in Iowa where he made a series of bizarre claims about electric cars and boats.
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives and Senate voted overwhelmingly to pass a funding resolution and keep the federal government open on Saturday after Speaker Kevin McCarthy ended his attempts to work with far-right hardliners and instead cut a deal with Democrats.
Trump baselessly claims electric cars can only go for 30 minutes
Donald Trump baselessly claimed that electric cars can only go for 30 minutes before needing to be recharged in another swipe at climate-friendly policies while speaking in Iowa on Sunday.
He also suggested that drivers of electric cars become “schizophrenic” because the charge only lasts 10 minutes.
Trump shares how he would prefer to die as he claims electric boats would sink
Who is Arthur Engoron? Judge weighing future of Donald Trump empire is Ivy League-educated ex-cabbie
He’s driven a taxi cab, played in a band and protested the Vietnam War. As a New York City judge, Arthur Engoron has resolved hundreds of disputes, deciding everything from zoning and free speech issues to a custody fight over a dog named “Stevie.”
Now, in the twilight of a distinguished two-decade career on the bench, the erudite, Ivy League-educated judge is presiding over his biggest case yet: deciding the future of former President Donald Trump‘s real estate empire.
Last week, Engoron ruled that Trump committed years of fraud by exaggerating his wealth and the value of assets on financial statements he used to get loans and make deals. As punishment, the judge said he would dissolve some of Trump’s companies — a decision that could cause him to lose control of marquee New York properties, like Trump Tower.
Starting Monday, Engoron will preside over a non-jury trial in Manhattan to resolve remaining claims in New York Attorney General Letitia James‘ lawsuit against Trump, his company and top executives. He will also decide on monetary damages. James’ office is seeking $250 million.
Trump, who is listed as a potential witness and could end up face-to-face with Engoron in court, called the judge’s fraud ruling “the corporate death penalty.” He referred to Engoron as a “political hack” and said his would appeal.
Nikki Haley claims Trump campaign sent her birdcage after Trump called her ‘birdbrain’
Nikki Haley wrote on X that the Trump campaign left a birdcage outside her hotel room in Des Moines, Iowa after Mr Trump called her “birdbrain”.
Trump calls for Bowman to be jailed for pulling Capitol fire alarm
Donald Trump has called for Rep Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) to be put in jail for pulling a fire alarm in the Capitol on Saturday.
The former president bizarrely claimed that Mr Bowman’s behaviour was worse than that of the rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
“Will Congressman [Jamaal] Bowman be prosecuted and imprisoned for very dangerously pulling and setting off the main fire alarm system in order to stop a Congressional vote that was going on in D.C.,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.
“His egregious act is covered on tape, a horrible display of nerve and criminality. It was a very dangerous ‘Obstruction of an Official Proceeding,’ the same as used against our J-6 prisoners. Actually, his act may have been worse. HE MUST SUFFER THEIR SAME FATE. WHEN WILL HIS TRIAL BEGIN???” he added.
Mr Bowman admitted on Saturday that he pulled a fire alarm during a House vote but denied he did so to delay it.
A victory for Letitia James – and New Yorkers who warned about Trump’s fraud for decades
The stunning decision from the judge follows last year’s filing of a monster lawsuit from the attorney general’s office, stemming from a years-long investigation and building on decades of allegations of fraud.
The three-year probe, launched in the aftermath of Mr Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen offering bombshell congressional testimony about the business in 2019, included two depositions from the former president. He invoked his Fifth Amendment right nearly 450 times.
Speaking from her office in New York City last year, Ms James said Mr Trump “cheated all of us” by inflating his net worth “to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system”.
“This investigation revealed that Donald Trump engaged in years of illegal conduct to inflate his net worth ... to deceive banks and the people of the great state of New York,” she said.
Professor says US is ‘gambling lives’ on that Trump rhetoric won’t create violence
Brian Klaas, an Associate Professor in Global Politics at University College London, appeared on MSNBC on Sunday arguing that the US should be concerned about Donald Trump’s violent rhetoric.
“We’re sorta gambling a lot of people’s lives and our democracy on the idea that this rhetoric doesn’t translate into real world violence and that is a very, very bad bet for America to make,” he said.
Trump could lose his grip on image-building New York properties
Mr Trump repeatedly reminds his supporters of his descent from the “golden escalators” when he launched his 2016 campaign for president, what he has characterised as a turning point in American history. His triplex apartment in that building – Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue – was often on display for news cameras as he paraded his wealth.
If the judge’s ruling is allowed to stand, Mr Trump could be forced to relinquish control of nearly a dozen of his brand-building properties across New York.
The value of the triplex was fraudulently inflated by as much as $207m within four years, according to the lawsuit.
“A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud,” Judge Engoron wrote.
His Wall Street building was valued by the company at $572m, more than twice the value determined by outside appraisals, according to the lawsuit.
While the scope of the judge’s ruling is unclear, and which could potentially extend to properties controlled by New York companies, Mr Trump’s infamous Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida has come under closer scrutiny. The value of the former president’s current residence was inflated by as much as 2,300 per cent, according to the judge’s order.
The ruling cited an appraisal from the Palm Beach County Assessor’s office that determined its value between $18m and $27.6m.
AOC: There are no moderates in the GOP
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) argued on Sunday on CNN that there are no moderates in the GOP.
“There are just different degrees of fealty to Donald Trump. But it starts with a lot of fealty and goes to extreme fealty… We saw them run around the House like a Roomba until they found a door that Democrats opened,” she said on State of The Union.
A business-crushing decision
The lawsuit targeting Mr Trump and his Trump Organization umbrella alleges that Mr Trump fraudulently inflated his net worth by as much as $2.2bn in one year and by hundreds of millions of dollars in other years over a decade.
A recent filing argues that he inflated his net worth by $812m to $2.2bn – roughly 17 to 39 per cent each year from 2011 to 2021. The $2.2bn estimate came in 2014.
Ms James’s lawsuit alleges that the Trump Organization and its key players made more than 200 false and misleading evaluations of its assets over a 10-year period from 2011 to 2021.
The operations of the Trump Organization, composed of roughly 500 entities under Mr Trump’s effective control, will come further into scrutiny in a civil trial.
In his ruling, Judge Engoron ordered several of the former president’s licences to be rescinded, effectively upending his abilities to do business in the state. An independent monitor also could be appointed to oversee compliance with the order and Mr Trump’s operations and liabilities to lenders, insurers and others.
Ms James also has asked the court to bar Mr Trump from entering into commercial real estate transactions in the state and prevent him from applying for loans – and to block the Trumps from serving as an officer of any corporation in the state.
And Mr Trump could still be on the hook for at least $250m in lost revenue and penalties sought by the attorney general.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies