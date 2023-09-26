A New York judge has determined that Donald Trump committed fraud by falsely inflating his wealth and assets by billions of dollars, a partial conclusion to a sweeping lawsuit and a years-long investigation from the state’s attorney general taking aim at the former president’s business empire.

The ruling from Judge Arthur F Engoron on 26 September found that the former president and his company defrauded banks and insurers by grossly overvaluing assets and exaggerating his net worth on documents to secure deals and financing.

The decision follows a $250m civil suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose investigation targeted long-running fraud allegations surrounding Mr Trump’s business practices.

A decision arrived days before the start of a non-jury trial, but the partial judgment – a major victory for Ms James and state investigators – resolves key claims in her sweeping lawsuit, which the former president’s legal team has repeatedly tried to dismiss. Mr Trump, meanwhile, has tried to sue the judge to block the trial from moving forward. A state appeals court is expected to rule on his case this week.

The decision instead will narrow the issues to be heard at trial, delivering a massive blow to Mr Trump and his mountain of legal obstacles – including four criminal indictments and another defamation lawsuit – as he seeks the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Judge Engoron also has ordered $7,500 in sanctions against attorneys for Mr Trump.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (REUTERS)

The lawsuit from Ms James’s office, which followed a three-year probe and a review of millions of documents, seeks to recover $250m in lost revenue and penalties, as well as a judge’s order that would permanently bar the Trumps from holding any offices with businesses in the state.

Mr Trump has repeatedly branded Ms James and other Black Democratic elected prosecutors as “racists” leading politically motivated investigations to prevent him from running for office.

This is a developing story