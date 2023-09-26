Trump says he wants to buy Glock on gun store tour – live updates
Follow the latest updates from the former president’s 2024 campaign and ongoing legal woes
Donald Trump said he wanted to buy a Glock pistol while on a tour of a gun shop in South Carolina with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.
To buy a gun, the former president would have to answer questions on a form, including if he’s under indictment. Mr Trump has been indicted four times this year.
A spokesperson for Mr Trump said he didn’t end up purchasing a firearm.
Mr Trump’s gun store visit came after he demanded that the parent company of MSNBC and NBC be investigated for “treason” over what he described as “one-side and vicious coverage”.
In a Truth Social rant on Sunday, the former president threatened to launch a probe into Comcast if he wins the 2024 race.
“They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!” he wrote.
In another post on Sunday, he demanded that “all” Senate Democrats resign over the charges facing Senator Bob Menendez – at a time when Mr Trump is refusing to step aside from the 2024 race while facing several criminal cases.
Democratic Rep Dean Philips admits he’s ‘thinking’ about challenging Biden in 2024 race
Minnesota lawmaker Dean Phillips, says he is “considering” challenging Joe Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary.
“I am thinking about it. I haven’t ruled it out,” Rep Phillips, a Democrat, said on The Warning with Steve Schmidt podcast, but conceded that taking on the president is a “steep slope.”
“I think there are people who are more proximate, better prepared to campaign with national organisations, national name recognition, which I do not possess,” he continued. The 54-year-old congressman has represented Minnesota’s third district since 2019.
He added, “I do feel strongly and I have a conviction that it’s important for democracy to have choices, to have competition, particularly in light of what I’m reading — the polling, the data — and what I’m sensing in my own intuition.”
He said he’s “concerned” that something could happen between now and next November that could result in an “unmitigated disaster” at the Democratic National Convention.
Marjorie Taylor Greene marks Yom Kippur – with a Hanukkah post
Firebrand Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been ridiculed online after appearing to confuse the Jewish holidays of Hanukkah and Yom Kippur.
On Sunday Ms Taylor Greene, who has previously been criticised for alleged antisemitic remarks, posted in support of Yom Kippur - using an image of a Jewish menorah candle holder.
Yom Kippur, regarded as the “holiest day of the year” by the Jewish community is a “Day of Atonement” and this year took place from the evening of Sunday, September 24 to Monday, September 25.
In a now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ms Taylor Greene wrote: “For all those preparing for the solemn day of Yom Kippur, I wish you a meaningful fast.”
Alongside the words, the image also featured a picture of a menorah, the Jewish Hanukkah candle holder.
Ex-Ukraine president derides ‘crazy’ figure at centre of GOP’s Biden allegations in Fox News interview
Pro-Trump Republicans have pushed conspiracy that Biden had a Ukraine prosecutor fired for investigating company his son had been involved in.
Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene back controversial pistol braces as they tour gun shop: ‘I have one’
Former President Donald Trump and Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene toured a gun shop together and voiced support for pistol braces — a stabilising attachment that is steeped in controversy.
Under the Biden administration, a regulation went into effect that required pistol braces owners to register them and pay a fee or remove them. The legality of that rule is currently under review; last month, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals panel said it might be illegal, and sent it back to a federal judge in Texas.
Mr Trump seemed to once again butt heads with Mr Biden — but this time on his stance on pistol braces.
In a clip posted by Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung on Monday, Mr Trump can be heard saying, “I wanna buy one,” while touching a gun.
The video was captured at Palmetto State Armory, a gun store in Summerville, South Carolina, according to NBC News.
Trump rants about whales, speedboats and windmills at campaign rally
Trump ‘wants’ Glock pistol he can’t legally purchase during South Carolina gun store visit
Donald Trump, who is facing two separate federal indictments and dozens of criminal charges in four states, posed with a handgun with his face engraved on the grip during a tour of a gun store in South Carolina.
A spokesperson for the former president said he bought the weapon, then later clarified that he only wanted to. In a video of the exchange on social media, Mr Trump can be heard telling the seller “I want to buy one” as he points to a bronze-coloured Glock pistol.
Mr Trump posed with the gun alongside South Carolina’s Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson before a campaign rally.
Federal statutes prohibit firearm sales to any person who is under felony indictment, and lying on a transaction form to determine eligibility could also include additional criminal charges.
Mr Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges, and who famously told supporters in 2016 that he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody” without losing voters, has vowed to protect and expand Second Amendment protections if elected, joining Republican candidates for the GOP’s nomination who have rejected the role of high-powered weapons and proliferation of firearms in the gun violence crisis.
White House warns nutrition assistance for 7m mothers and children would stop if GOP causes shutdown
With less than a week until the US government runs out of funding and just days until Republican presidential candidates not named Donald Trump square off for their second primary debate, the White House and President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign are looking to capitalise on the dysfunction and spectacle in the House Republican Conference and the GOP primary field by blaming Republicans for the consequences of any shutdown and tying it to Mr Trump.
In the US political system, Congress is responsible for passing 12 annual spending bills to fund operations of government and countless social service programmes before the start of a new fiscal year on 1 October.
But the Republican-controlled House of Representatives has failed to make any progress on passing any of the 12, and a small number of GOP representatives have blocked any effort to find a way out of the impasse by threatening to oust the House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, should he rely on Democratic votes to pass a compromise measure that would keep the government running long enough to negotiate budget levels for the full fiscal year.
Should a solution not reach Mr Biden’s desk for his signature by midnight on Saturday, millions of federal civilian workers and US troops could be furloughed or forced to work without pay, and myriad federal programmes could be temporarily shuttered with dire consequences for those who rely on them.
Mike Lindell roamed Trump White House saying ‘we can still win’ days before Biden inauguration, book claims
A Trump White House obsessed with secrecy and ‘deep state’ worries grew unpoliced towards the end, Cassidy Hutchinson writes.
GOP lawmaker joins Trump in suggesting Gen Mark Milley should be executed as a ‘traitor’
A Republican congressman who has previously posted a doctored animation of himself killing Democratic lawmakers joined former president Donald Trump in suggesting that Gen Mark Milley, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, should be executed.
Rep Paul Gosar (R-AZ), a right-wing member of Congress, sent out his newsletter where he said that Gen Milley, whom he called a “homosexual-promoting-BLM-activist,” delayed sending the US National Guard to the Capitol during the January 6 riot.
“Of course, we now know that the deviant Milley was coordinating with Nancy Pelosi to hurt President Trump, and treasonously working behind Trump’s back,” Mr Gosar wrote.
“In a better society, quislings like the strange sodomy-promoting General Milley would be hung,” Mr Gosar said in his newsletter. “ He had one boss: President Trump, and instead he was secretly meeting with Pelosi and coordinating with her to hurt Trump. That is, when he wasn’t also secretly coordinating and sharing intelligence with the Chinese military. How this traitor remains in office is a question we need answered.”
Mr Gosar’s words echo those of Mr Trump, who raged over the weekend about the chairman and called for his execution.
Trump thinks US veterans ‘don’t have cellphones’
Meanwhile, former president complained that migrants at southern border all have ‘good phones’.
