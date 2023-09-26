✕ Close Related video: Biden, Trump expected to visit striking UAW members this week

Donald Trump said he wanted to buy a Glock pistol while on a tour of a gun shop in South Carolina with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.

To buy a gun, the former president would have to answer questions on a form, including if he’s under indictment. Mr Trump has been indicted four times this year.

A spokesperson for Mr Trump said he didn’t end up purchasing a firearm.

Mr Trump’s gun store visit came after he demanded that the parent company of MSNBC and NBC be investigated for “treason” over what he described as “one-side and vicious coverage”.

In a Truth Social rant on Sunday, the former president threatened to launch a probe into Comcast if he wins the 2024 race.

“They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!” he wrote.

In another post on Sunday, he demanded that “all” Senate Democrats resign over the charges facing Senator Bob Menendez – at a time when Mr Trump is refusing to step aside from the 2024 race while facing several criminal cases.