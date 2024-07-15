Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s classified documents case

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s classified documents case involving the retention of government files at his Mar-a-Lago compound has dismissed the case.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, has ruled that appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violated the Constitution.

“In the end, it seems the Executive’s growing comfort in appointing ‘regulatory’ special counsels in the more recent era has followed an ad hoc pattern with little judicial scrutiny,” Cannon wrote in an order on Monday.

The decision follows two days of courtroom hearings over whether Smith’s appointment and funding is constitutional.

Trump faced 40 separate charges stemming from allegations that he withheld hundreds of classified documents after leaving the White House for his private Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, then conspired to obstruct government attempts to retrieve them.

Smith’s team will likely appeal the ruling.

His attorneys have filed several long-shot attempts to delay and ultimately dismiss the case, including an argument that the appointment of the special counsel and the way the office is funded unlawfully circumvents Congress, despite other investigations under prior administrations running the same way, and in precedents established by the Supreme Court.

Judge Cannon’s 93-page order does not speak to the facts of the case or evidence against Trump but focuses solely on that argument.

Trump’s allies insisted that the argument should be considered at the Supreme Court, and Justice Clarence Thomas went out of his way to file a separate opinion in the unrelated landmark ruling on presidential “immunity” to cast doubt on the constitutionality of a special counsel’s office.

District Judge Aileen Cannon, seen in a remote confirmation hearing in 2020, has dismissed the classified documents case against Donald Trump, who appointed her to the bench. ( AP )

In a filing earlier this year, Trump’s attorneys argued that President Joe Biden, through the Department of Justice, “is paying for this politically motivated prosecution of Biden’s chief political rival ‘off the books,’ without accountability or authorization.”

The office special counsel Jack Smith, pictured announcing a federal indictment against Donald Trump in 2023, was unconstitutionally appointed and funded, according to the Trump-appointed judge overseeing the classified documents case. ( AP )

The former president and his legal team have pushed for delays in all his criminal proceedings in an effort to avoid a trial during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Cannon’s decision arrives at the beginning of the Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to formally receive the party’s nomination for the presidency after he was nearly killed at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story