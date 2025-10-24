Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s renewal of hostilities with Canada could lead to angry scenes at baseball’s World Series, the hosts of MSNBC Morning Joe have warned, with Game 1 taking place in Toronto on Friday evening.

Trump flew into a fury Thursday and cancelled all trade negotiations with America’s neighbor to the north over a TV advert promoted by the Government of Ontario that used a vintage radio address by 40th U.S. president Ronald Reagan cautioning against the long-term use of tariffs as a foreign policy weapon.

Challenging the idea that protectionism is patriotic as he defended placing higher levies on Japanese electronics imports, Reagan argued in the speech broadcast from Camp David on April 25, 1987: “Over the long run, such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer. High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars.”

open image in gallery Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough discusses President Donald Trump’s latest trade blowup at Canada on MSNBC on Friday October 24 2025 ( Morning Joe/MSNBC )

Trump fumed on Truth Social in response to the ad: “The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs.

“They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.”

Discussing Trump’s latest blow-up on Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough took issue with the Reagan Foundation’s claim that the ad’s creators had used “selective audio and video” of their figurehead to “misrepresent” the substance of his address, pointing out that the original version is available on YouTube from the body’s own account and matches the words used in the ad.

Co-host Jonathan Lemire chimed in: “It’s what Reagan said and our current president is so easily triggered that a TV commercial can change international policy, trade policy, foreign policy. I mean it’s sort of an extraordinary encapsulation of where things are right now for this administration.”

open image in gallery Jonathan Lemire weighs in on Trump’s outburst and warns it could lead to boos at the World Series in Toronto ( Morning Joe/MSNBC )

Lemire went on to place Trump’s outburst in the context of his imminent trip to Asia, where trade relations with China and South Korea are delicately poised, and the U.S. Supreme Court being asked to weigh up the legality of his tariff program and rule on whether it can continue.

“This is the president of the United States throwing a fit over an ad and we should note the timing of this is pretty remarkable because he gets angry about this today? What’s tonight? Tonight is Game 1 of the World Series. Where is that game being played? Toronto, Canada,” he continued, alluding to the face-off between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Oh boy,” interjected Mika Brzezinski.

“So there’s going to be… let’s watch the American national anthem likely get booed tonight like it was during that hockey tournament earlier in the spring,” Lemire continued, referencing the jeering of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a heated encounter between the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanches in February.

“This is going to set… the exact moment where we should be celebrating our friendship with Canada, this happens.”

Trump was still angry about the clip on Friday morning, seething in another post: “CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!! They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY.

“Canada has long cheated on Tariffs, charging our farmers as much as 400 percent. Now they, and other countries, can’t take advantage of the U.S. any longer.”