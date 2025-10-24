Trump-Canada live: Furious president terminates trade talks over ‘fraudulent’ Ronald Reagan quote
Trump branded the advert as ‘FAKE’ and said that the Reagan speech had been used ‘fraudulently’
Donald Trump has hit the brakes on trade talks with Canada after America’s neighbor to the north aired adverts that depicted Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs.
The advert included a radio speech made by the former Republican president in 1987 in which he says that tariffs “hurt every American.”
"When someone says 'let's impose tariffs on foreign imports', it looks like they're doing the patriotic thing by protecting American products and jobs,” Reagan says. “And sometimes, for a short while it works, but only for a short time.”
Reagan also said that tariffs cause markets to “shrink and collapse,” which leads to “millions of people” losing their jobs.
Trump has previously described the word “tariff” as the “most beautiful word in the dictionary” and imposed a 35 percent levy on Canadian imports in August.
However, his fury at the Canadian advert has now led him to pull out of trade talks.
“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
Jackie Kennedy's grandson blasts Trump's White House rennovations
Jackie Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, has torn into Trump for bulldozing and paving over his grandmother’s famous White House Rose Garden.
Trump flattened the garden to transform it into a garden club, before he demolished the East Wing to build a $300 million ballroom.
“My grandmother saw America in full color — Trump sees black and white. Where she planted flowers, he poured concrete,” Schlossberg wrote. “She brought life to the White House, because our landmarks should inspire and grow with our country.
“Her Rose Garden is gone, but the spirit of the Kennedy White House lives on — in the young at heart, the strong in spirit, and in a new generation answering the call to service.”
Schlossberg, a Gen Z icon and an eccentric social media user, also urged voters to “stop” Trump at the 2026 midterms.
Russia accuses Trump of 'act of war' over oil sanctions
Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and current deputy chair of the security council, has branded Trump’s decision to sanction Russian oil as an “act of war.”
Trump hit Russia’s two biggest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, with sanctions in a bid to force Putin to the negotiating table as the war in Ukraine drags on.
“The US is our enemy, and their talkative 'peacemaker' has now fully embarked on the warpath with Russia,” Medvedev said.
"The decisions taken are an act of war against Russia. And now Trump has fully aligned himself with loony Europe."
Meanwhile, the EU is exploring plans to use frozen Russian assets worth $225 billion to loan to Ukraine for its war effort.
However, Belgium has dragged its feet on the deal amid concerns over Brussels facing culpability for using the seized assets.
Trump says that he will meet Chinese president Xi Jinping in a snub to Canada
Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in a snub to Canada.
Trump, normally a vocal critic of China, said that he expects that “we are going to come out very well and everyone’s going to be very happy.”
This will be the U.S. president’s first meeting with the Chinese leader this year, after they last met in 2019.
The stakes are high for both countries, after Trump waged a brutal trade war against China by slapping huge tariffs on imports from the biggest economy in Asia.
Although both nations are currently in an unofficial detente, Trump has threatened to impose additional tariffs on China from November 1, if trade talks collapse.
Carney says that Canada needs to increase trade with countries beyond America
Mark Carney said on Wednesday that his government is looking to double exports to countries other than the U.S.
“The jobs of workers in our industries most affected by US tariffs—autos, steel, lumber—are under threat,” he said, shortly before trade talks with America collapsed. “Our businesses are holding back investments, restrained by the pall of uncertainty that is hanging over all of us,” Carney said.
Over three-quarters of Canada’s exports go to the US, with nearly $2.7 billion USD worth of goods crossing the border each day.
Trump and Carney's turbulent relationship has seen highs and lows
The current Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, was elected on a wave of anti-Trump sentimentality after he accused the U.S. of “betrayal.”
His claims that "President Trump is trying to break us so he can own us" and his determination to fight allowed him to turn the tables on his conservative opponent, who had been the frontrunner.
That meant Carney and Trump started on a bad footing.
Although that relationship has thawed somewhat, tensions are still high.
Trump said that Carney is a “nice man but he can be nasty” while also calling him a “world class leader.”
Trump vs Canada: The history of the President's frosty relationship with America's northern neighbor
The clash between Canada and the U.S. over the advert is yet another escalation of tensions between the two neighbors.
Relations between the two giants have been frosty since Trump demanded that Canada becomes America’s 51st state.
The U.S. president slapped its ally with 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium before hiking them to 50 percent in March.
He claimed that the “tariff problem” would disappear if Canada joined the U.S.
Trump also repeatedly called former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “Governor Trudeau” when speaking about him publicly.
Trump claims that Ontario is trying to interfere with U.S. Supreme Court
Speaking to his 11 million followers on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Ontario broadcasted the advert to “interfere” with the Supreme Court.
“The ad was for $75,000,000” Trump wrote. “They only did this to interfere with the decision of the US Supreme Court, and other courts.
“TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A.
“Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” he added.
The Ronald Reagan Institute hits out at Ontario
A spokesperson for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute account has slammed the Government of Ontario.
According to the organization’s post on X, the Reagan Foundation is considering legal action against the Canadian province.
“The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address, and the Government of Ontario did not seek or receive permission to use and edit the remarks,” the spokesperson wrote.
“The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Insitute is reviewing its legal options in this matter.”
