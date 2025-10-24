Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Los Angeles Dodgers are losing a key player right before the first game of the World Series.

The Dodgers will be playing in a best-of-seven-game match-up against the Toronto Blue Jays starting Friday. However, the team issued a statement Thursday on social media to announce that one of their pitchers would not be participating in the games.

“It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter,” the Dodgers organization wrote on Instagram. “The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”

No additional details were provided about Vesia or his wife, who announced they were expecting a baby girl in April.

The news was first shared in an Instagram post of the couple holding up a mock newspaper with the sonogram photos with a headline that read, “Baby Vesia is on the way.” They later did a gender reveal with their two dogs, who ate cupcakes to reveal pink frosting on the inside to indicate they were having a girl.

Vesia is currently in his fifth season playing for the Dodgers ( Getty Images )

Most recently, Kayla posted an Instagram Reel last week where she lip-synced, “I have a busy week,” while talking to her husband on the field as text over the clip read, “Saturday: maybe have a baby,” with the same thing written out for each new day of the week, indicating her due date was imminent.

“Jokes hehe haha,” she captioned the post.

Speaking about Vesia’s absence during a press conference, the Dodgers’s manager, Dave Roberts, explained what the team’s strategy for the game would be, given that a team roster must be submitted by 10 a.m. PT on the day of the first game.

“I think right now we’re in the mode of trying to understand the process, the rules — a way that we can sort of try to navigate the roster,” Roberts said. “We’re going through the process of trying to backfill his spot on the roster.”

“We’re just going day to day with really no expectations,” he added. According to an MLB official who spoke to USA Today, the team could choose to place the pitcher on the “family medical emergency list” for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven days.

Vesia is currently in his fifth season with the Dodgers after joining the team in 2021. During the Dodgers’s World Series win over the New York Yankees last year, he played a crucial role, allowing zero earned runs and only two hits.

This season, Vesia pitched in 68 regular-season games with a 3.02 ERA and five saves. He also appeared in seven of the Dodgers’s 11 postseason games, yielding three hits and striking out four in 4 and two-thirds innings.

A possible replacement for Vesia on the team’s roster could be Tanner Scott, who signed a $72 million contract with the Dodgers last winter. However, he struggled throughout the season, largely being overlooked for Rōki Sasaki. He has been left off the postseason roster for the previous two rounds due to an abscess incision procedure on his lower body.

Game one of the World Series, taking place Friday in Toronto, will be available to watch on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.