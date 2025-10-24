President Donald Trump has announced trade talks with Canada will cease, claiming our northern neighbor “fraudulently” used an ad featuring the late Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs.
“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Thursday night.
He continued: “TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.”
This is a developing story...
