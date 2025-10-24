Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump terminates trade talks with Canada claiming it ‘fraudulently’ used ad featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs

Trump called Canada’s behavior ‘egregious’

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Thursday 23 October 2025 23:11 EDT
Cost of Halloween costumes and candy spooking shoppers this year as Trump's tariffs could spike prices

President Donald Trump has announced trade talks with Canada will cease, claiming our northern neighbor “fraudulently” used an ad featuring the late Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs.

“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Thursday night.

He continued: “TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.”

President Donald Trump has announced trade talks with Canada will cease, claiming it ‘fraudulently’ used an ad featuring the late Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs (AFP via Getty Images)

This is a developing story...

