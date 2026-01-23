Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump says the huge, dark bruise on his left hand seen at Davos was caused by “the big aspirin” as he continues to defy medical advice.

The president is often seen with extensive bruising on his right hand, which he tries to conceal with thick layers of makeup. However, yesterday’s bruise at the World Economic Forum appeared to be on his other hand.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as he returned to the United States, he insisted that he remains “very good.”

“I clipped it on the table. So I put a little—what do they call it—cream on it,” he told reporters, according to Reuters. “I clipped it. I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising.”

“I take the big aspirin,” he continued. “When you take the big aspirin, they tell you that you bruise.

open image in gallery Donald Trump was seen with extensive bruising on his hand at Davos, which he says was caused by “the big Aspirin” ( Getty )

“The doctors said, “You don’t have to take that, sir. You are very healthy.” I said, “I’m not taking any chances.” That’s one of the side effects.”

Trump has admitted that he regularly defies medical advice and takes a copious amount of aspirin, which is a blood-thinning drug. His physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, revealed that the president takes a daily dose of 325mg of the medication, despite doctors recommending a daily dose of just 80 mg.

The president told The Wall Street Journal that he takes the massive daily dose in order to stave off heart disease, although medics have questioned this as a preventative method.

Taking too much of the medication can lead to an aspirin overdose, which causes headaches, dizziness, and can even lead to death, according to MedlinePlus.

open image in gallery The bruising was particularly noticeable as the charter for the Board of Peace was signed ( Reuters )

"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," Trump said, previously, explaining why he takes the massive dose. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"

Previously, Trump has said that the bruising was caused by handshakes - something he likely did many times at the WMF. His extensive bruising was spotted when he took the stage on Thursday to sign the Board of Peace charter, ratifying the controversial international body.

Prominent world powers, including Canada, Britain, France, Japan and Germany, abstained from joining Trump’s new board, which was initially formed to maintain peace in Gaza but has now been accused of trying to supplant the United Nations.

Trump was pictured with his bruised hand and a slew of other prime ministers and presidents, though, including the leaders of Bulgaria, Argentina, Israel, Hungary and Azerbaijan.