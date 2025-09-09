Medication or just a mint? Trump sparks speculation after popping blue pill while watching US Open final
President pictured with blue ‘tablet’ clamped between his teeth
A photograph of Donald Trump with a mysterious blue object between his teeth at the U.S. Open sparked widespread online speculation on Sunday as to whether it was merely a breath mint or some form of medication.
The image, captured by photographer Andres Kudacki during the men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, shows the president appearing to bite down on a small blue item.
Kudacki described the image as Trump “taking a tablet” in a post on X.
Later, speaking to The Daily Beast, the award-winning Argentinian photographer said he was unsure about what the object was.
“I don’t know what it was specifically, I said it was a ‘tablet’ as that works for both, a mint or a tablet,” Kudacki said.
He also noted Trump was “very discreet” and that he did not see the president retrieve the object from a container.
Kudacki added: “I was waiting for some reaction from him, he’s a big personality.”
Online theories on X have ranged from blue-colored mints to various potential medications, including Adderall, Viagra, Valium, and the antidepressant Lexapro.
Some users tried asking X’s AI bot Grok to identify the object. While initially shedding little light on what the tablet might be, upon further questioning, Grok said: “Possible matches include clonazepam (1mg, round, for anxiety), alprazolam (1mg, round/oval, for anxiety), or Adderall (10mg, round, for ADHD). Could also be OTC like naproxen. Still uncertain without details.”
Among the suggested possibilities was Hygroton, a blue, square-shaped pill, and the brand name for chlorthalidone, used to treat high blood pressure and fluid retention — medically known as edema — which typically affects the legs and feet.
Others joked that the president had been “blue pilled,” in a reference to the movie The Matrix.
This speculation follows the White House’s confirmation in July that the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where leg vein valves struggle to return blood to the heart, after observers noted his swollen ankles and bruised hands.
When contacted by The Independent, a White House aide said the object was a mint.
During Trump’s hush money trial, where he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records, he was often seen eating mints that he took out of his suit jacket while sitting in the courtroom.
They were believed to be Altoid Smalls.
This was the first time in 10 years that Trump had attended the U.S. Open. The final was delayed due to the additional security checks his presence demands.
A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement, “We recognize that enhanced security for the President's visit to the U.S. Open may have contributed to delays for attendees. We sincerely thank every fan for their patience and understanding.”
Trump’s appearance on the big screen was met with thunderous boos and some applause from spectators. He was surrounded by White House staff and Cabinet members, as well as his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and granddaughter, Arabella.
