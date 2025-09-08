Karoline Leavitt mocked over ‘coolest boss ever’ post about Trump at US Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been mocked for sharing a video of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Open final in New York City, hailing him as the “coolest boss ever.”

Trump generated loud boos – and some cheers – on Sunday during his first appearance at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens for a decade for the men’s final of the Grand Slam.

Despite remaining stony-faced as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Janick Sinner inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the president took delight in signing several hats, including a red MAGA cap, and tossing them back to the crowd.

“The People’s President and the coolest boss ever,” Leavitt wrote on X, along with a clip of the president signing autographs. “Signing hats for fans at the #USOpen.”

open image in gallery Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (top left) recorded the president signing several caps inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium ( REUTERS )

While MAGA pounced on the moment to evidence the president’s popularity, critics were quick to point out Trump’s frosty reception.

“He got booed for a minute straight,” one person replied to Leavitt’s post.

“He is signing hats for the people that booed him?,” another person wrote.

Trump emerged from the Rolex suite – weeks after hitting Switzerland with 39 percent tariffs – about 45 minutes before the match started with no announcement over the Tannoy.

The president’s visit triggered extra security checks, causing long lines and delays that left many fans missing the start of play – even after organizers pushed back the match.

Standing in salute, the president was shown smirking on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem to further jeers, according to the Associated Press.

open image in gallery The president (center) remained stony-faced through much of the match ( AP )

Trump was again displayed on the big screen as Alcaraz took the lead after the first set, and elicited a roar of louder boos and piercing whistles.

As Alcaraz celebrated after clinching his sixth Grand Slam, the camera panned to Trump whose reaction was as muted, which, according to AP, it had been throughout most of the match.

Among those attending with Trump were Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Ahead of the president’s appearance at the Open, the United States Tennis Association advised broadcasters not to televise the crowd’s reaction to the president’s arrival.

An email from the USTA, first obtained by journalist Ben Rothenberg, read: “We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage.”

The USTA later said it “regularly” advises broadcasters against televising “off-court disruptions.”