The U.S. Open men’s final between World No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy and Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz drew a host of high-profile attendees.

While Sunday’s nail-biting match — which saw Alcaraz defeat Sinner — kept fans riveted, the stands were equally star-studded, with musicians like Bruce Springsteen, Pink, and Sting, actors including Courteney Cox, Lindsay Lohan, and Ben Stiller, and athletes such as NBA star Steph Curry and Formula One driver Sergio Pérez.

The most notable guest in the crowd was President Donald Trump, whose arrival with his MAGA entourage sparked a chorus of boos and cheers from the stands.

Read on for a full look at the celebrities who turned up for the final day of the two-week tournament.

Donald Trump, Karoline Leavitt, Pam Bondi, and more MAGA crowd

open image in gallery (L-R) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, US Attorney General Pam Bondi, President Donald Trump, Trump's granddaughter Arabella Kushner, and Former Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner ( Getty Images )

The president showed up at Arthur Ashe Stadium flanked by his MAGA Cabinet and family: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, his son-in-law and former senior advisor Jared Kushner, and granddaughter Arabella Kushner.

Elsewhere in his box sat U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The group’s attendance caused a delay in match play by 30 minutes, due to “the security measures in place,” and Trump’s appearance elicited a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd.

Courteney Cox

open image in gallery 'Friends' star Courteney Cox returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the 2025 U.S. Open men's final ( Getty Images )

Friends star Courteney Cox returned for a second day of tennis at the 2025 U.S. Open to watch Sinner and Alcaraz.

She was seen sitting in the stands the day before, cheering on the women’s finals, which saw World No. 1 Aryana Sabalenka of Belarus defeat American player Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak

open image in gallery 'The Office' co-stars Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak sat together at the 2025 U.S. Open men's final ( Getty Images )

Exes, longtime friends, and former The Office co-stars Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak enjoyed an afternoon of tennis.

Kaling donned a fashionable pair of black sunnies and a white pinstripe button-down, while Novak wore a green-gray jacket over a white collared shirt.

Hank Azaria

open image in gallery 'The Simpsons' voice actor Hank Azaria attended the 2025 U.S. Open men's final ( Getty Images )

Emmy-winning The Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria, 61, and his teenage son, Hal, spent the day watching the epic matchup between Sinner and Alcaraz.

Debra Messing

open image in gallery Debra Messing in attendance at the 2025 U.S. Open men’s final ( Getty Images )

Will & Grace star Debra Messing made her return to the U.S. Open on Sunday. She’s attended the historic tournament numerous times throughout the years.

Lindsay Lohan and Tim Meadows

open image in gallery (L-R) Tim Meadows and Lindsay Lohan shared a mini 'Mean Girls' reunion at the 2025 U.S. Open men's final ( Getty Images )

Mean Girls co-stars Lindsay Lohan and Tim Meadows shared a sweet moment before the match, with Meadows warmly shaking hands with Lohan’s husband, Bader Shammas.

Sergio Pérez

open image in gallery Formula One driver Sergio Pérez at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the 2025 U.S. Open men's final ( Getty Images )

Formula One driver Sergio Pérez, who is taking a break from the current season ahead of his return with Cadillac, joined the enthusiastic and energetic sold-out crowd.

Ben Stiller

open image in gallery Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor look on during the 2025 U.S. Open men's final ( Getty Images )

Hollywood star Ben Stiller made his third appearance at the 2025 U.S. Open on Sunday for the final. He had previously been pictured in the stands on Day 6 and Day 10 of the tournament.

Anna Wintour

open image in gallery Former 'Vogue' editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in the stands at the 2025 U.S. Open men’s final ( Getty Images )

FormerVogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour spent a free afternoon in Flushing, New York. A regular at both the U.S. Open and Wimbledon, she sported a dark navy suit jacket over a white dress, paired with her signature black sunglasses and perfectly coiffed bob.

This appearance marked the tennis fan’s fourth day at New York’s 2025 Grand Slam event.

Bruce Springsteen

open image in gallery Singing legend Bruce Springsteen watching the 2025 U.S. Open men's final ( Getty Images )

Rock star Bruce Springsteen looked dapper in a gray suit jacket and sleek black shades. The prominent Trump critic, 75, took in the game alongside Pink, Kaling, Novak, Stiller, Shaggy, and Sting.

Shaggy and Sting

open image in gallery (L-R) Musicians Shaggy and Sting sat in the same box as Pink at the 2025 U.S. Open men's final ( Getty Images )

Jamaican-American musician Shaggy, best known for hits like “Boombastic” and “It Wasn’t Me,” was seen sitting next to British singer-songwriter Sting, the former frontman and bassist for The Police. The pair were in the same box as Pink.

Pink

open image in gallery Pop singer Pink and daughter Willow attended the 2025 U.S. Open men's final ( Getty Images )

Pop star Pink, who took up tennis in 2021, was in attendance at the men’s final with her eldest daughter, Willow, 14. The “Raise Your Glass” hitmaker wore a black hat and a navy blue sports jacket.

Steph Curry

open image in gallery NBA star Steph Curry and wife Ayesha Curry were in the crowd at the 2025 U.S. Open men's final ( Getty Images )

NBA star Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors was joined by his wife, Ayesha Curry. The two are no strangers to the U.S. Open, having attended the 2024 women’s final between Sabalenka and New York native Jessica Pegula.

Tommy and Dee Hilfiger

open image in gallery Dee and Tommy Hilfiger in the crowd at the 2025 U.S. Open men's final ( Getty Images )

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, Dee, were pictured mingling with F1 driver Pérez at the top of the stadium, before the latter took his seat in front of the couple.

Mike Bloomberg

open image in gallery Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg enjoyed the 2025 U.S. Openn men's final ( Getty Images )

Trump wasn’t the only politician in the stands Sunday. Former New York City mayor and billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg, 83, was also spotted watching the match. The Bloomberg News co-founder wore a maroon sweater layered on top of a blue collared button-up.