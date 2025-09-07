Donald Trump arrives at US Open men’s final to cheers and boos after broadcasters asked not to show reactions
The president’s appearance is his his first in a decade, after he accepted a corporate invite to a suite for Sunday’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner
Donald Trump has arrived at the U.S. Open in New York for the men's singles final, his first appearance at the tournament in a decade after organizers asked broadcasters to refrain from showing any potential negative reaction towards the president.
Trump entered Arthur Ashe Stadium in his native Queens at 1.45 p.m. Sunday to watch Carlos Alcaraz take on Jannik Sinner, where he was met by a mixture of cheers and boos.
"Doing a Flyover of the Tennis Center right now. We’ll be landing shortly. Should be a great Match!" he posted on Truth Social from Air Force One.
Ahead of Trump's attendance, the United States Tennis Association had asked for broadcast coverage to “to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity.”
The president, whose approval rating stood at 40 percent in late July and mid-August according to Reuters/Ipsos polls, is unpopular in his native New York, a Democratic stronghold.
Born in Queens, where the tournament is held annually, Trump used to be a regular visitor to the U.S. Open, attending as a New York-area real estate mogul and, later, a reality TV star. He usually sat in the suite’s balcony during night matches and was frequently shown on the arena’s video screens.
His last appearance at the tournament was in 2015, a few months after launching his presidential campaign, during which he was also booed.
Enhanced security measures were put in place ahead of Trump’s arrival at the men’s final, with secret service agents pictured around the stadium.
In recent months, Trump has attended major sporting events such as the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Club World Cup in New Jersey, where he bizarrely remained on stage for Chelsea’s trophy lift, and the Daytona 500 in Florida.
Though the crowd may have expressed displeasure at the Trump’s presence, finalist Alcaraz said that having him watching was a “privilege,” and it was “great for tennis to have the president at the final.”
More follows ...
