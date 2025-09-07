Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will meet again in the US Open final in New York, with more grand slam history and the World No 1 ranking on the line.

Alcaraz and Sinner are the first two men to meet in three consecutive grand slam finals in the same year in the Open era, having battled at the French Open final and the Wimbledon final this summer.

Sinner is the defending US Open champion and has won 27 matches in a row at the hard-court grand slams. The Italian defeated Alcaraz in four sets at Wimbledon to win his fourth grand slam title.

Alcaraz is out for revenge and will be looking to win his second US Open title. The Spaniard saved three match points to beat Sinner in five sets in the French Open final and will regain the World No 1 ranking if he wins his sixth grand slam title on Sunday.

Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals on Friday. Sinner returned to the final by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime, and can become the first man since Roger Federer won five in a row between 2004 and 2008 to defend the US Open.

When is Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner?

The men’s US Open will be played on Sunday 7 September at 2pm local time (7pm UK time) in New York.

How to watch the US Open finals

Sky Sports is showing the US Open in the UK. ESPN will air the final in the US.

Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Sinner’s win in the Wimbledon final ended a run of five consecutive defeats to Alcaraz, and came just five wins after holding five Championship points against him in the French Open final. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 9-5, however their last meeting ended early after Sinner retired from their Cincinnati Open final due to illness. This will be their fifth meeting this season, with all five coming in finals.

2025: Cincinnati Open, final, outdoor hard, Sinner retired

2025: Wimbledon, final, outdoor grass - Sinner wins in four sets

2025: French Open, final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2025: Italian Open, final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in two sets

2024: China Open, final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets

2024: Roland Garros, semi-final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2024: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets

2023: China Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in two sets

2023: Miami Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets

2023: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets

2022: US Open, quarter-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2022: Umag, final, outdoor clay - Sinner wins in three sets

2022: Wimbledon, round of 16, grass - Sinner wins in four sets

2021: Paris Masters, round of 32, indoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets