US Open ask broadcasters not to show any booing of Trump at Sinner vs Alcaraz

The organisers of the US Open have asked broadcasters to refrain from showing any negative reaction towards Donald Trump during the US president’s appearance at the men’s singles final on Sunday.

Trump is expected to return to the US Open for the first time in a decade after accepting a corporate invite to a suite for Sunday’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Trump is set to be shown on the big screen at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the national anthems, which precedes the start of the match, according to a report from Bounces.

open image in gallery Trump last attended the US Open in 2015 ( Getty Images )

But in an email to broadcasters, including Sky Sports and ESPN, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) asked for coverage to “to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity”.

Trump, who used to be a regular visitor to the tournament in New York, was booed during his last appearance at the US Open in 2015, which came a few months after launching his presidential campaign.

Enhanced security measures will be in place for the US Open men’s final, which starts at 2pm ET on Sunday.

In recent months, Trump has attended major sporting events such as the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Club World Cup in New Jersey, where he bizarrely remained on stage for Chelsea’s trophy lift, and the Daytona 500 in Florida.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz said it is good for tennis to have Trump attend his final - and insists he will not be distracted by his presence.

“I think that it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match,” Alcaraz said after setting up a final against Sinner. “For me, playing in front of him … I will try not to think about it.

open image in gallery Alcaraz said Trump’s planned visit would be ‘good for tennis’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president at the final. But on Sunday, my job is to play my best tennis and not let anything else get in the way.”

Alcaraz and Sinner are the first two players to meet in three consecutive grand slam finals in the same year in the Open era, having battled at the French Open final and the Wimbledon final this summer.

Sinner is the defending US Open champion and has won 27 matches in a row at the hard-court grand slams. The Italian defeated Alcaraz in four sets at Wimbledon to win his fourth grand slam title.

Alcaraz is out for revenge and will be looking to win his second US Open title. The Spaniard saved three match points to beat Sinner in five sets in the French Open final and will regain the World No 1 ranking if he wins his sixth grand slam title on Sunday.

Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals on Friday. Sinner returned to the final by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime, and can become the first man since Roger Federer won five in a row between 2004 and 2008 to defend the US Open.