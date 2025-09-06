Novak Djokovic’s new reality painfully exposed in familiar US Open exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic cracked a wide smile on the big stage and licked his lips. He was exactly where he wanted to be as he duelled with young rival Carlos Alcaraz in their US Open semi-final, the muscle memory ingrained within the 24-time grand slam champion taking over. Djokovic won two outstanding points in the second-set tiebreak, defying his age to outmanoeuvre his younger opponent and he sensed his opportunity to strike.

At 38, Djokovic was determined to enjoy the battle and take nothing for granted. But then, reality and time hit him like a train. After those two lung-bursting points, which sent Alcaraz sliding and spinning into the tramlines, Djokovic suddenly hit the wall. He made basic errors in the rallies, checking out of exchanges where he used to outlast his opponents. “I ran out of gas,” Djokovic admitted.

From there, Alcaraz won the tiebreak to establish a two-set lead, and Djokovic knew he was in a fight that he could not win.

There was no hiding from the truth, either. Djokovic has now lost in three grand slam semi-finals in a row to either Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner, falling in straight-sets each time.

“They're just too good, playing on a really high level,” Djokovic said after his 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 defeat to Alcaraz denied the Serbian in his latest bid to a record 25th grand slam.

“I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that I was gassed out, and he kept going. That's kind of what I felt this year also with Jannik. Best-of-five makes it very, very difficult for me to play them. Particularly if it's like the end stages of the grand slam.”

For Alcaraz and Sinner, beating Djokovic at the grand slams used to be the pinnacle. Now, it has become routine. The 22-year-old even said after his victory over Djokovic that he wasn’t at his best. This was a far more edgy and error-strewn Alcaraz that had previously cruised into the semi-finals, but the Spaniard knew he could go the distance and Djokovic could not.

open image in gallery Alcaraz admits he was not at his best but still beat Djokovic in three sets ( AP )

The familiar pattern leaves Djokovic in something of a no-man’s land as he approaches what could be the final season of his career in 2026. Djokovic has proved that he remains the third-best player in the world this season, becoming the oldest man in history to reach the semi-finals of all four grand slams. He is a level above would-be contenders like Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz, notching wins over both this season, but he remains below the two best in the world.

Djokovic was always the player who pushed himself, chasing down Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s grand slam titles and breaking almost every record there was to set in the sport. For perhaps the first time in his career, he has accepted that there are now two players at the top who are now out of reach.

He cannot blame the hand he is holding. “Of course it's frustrating on the court when you are not able to keep up with that level physically, but at the same time, it's something also expected,” Djokovic said. “It comes with time and with age.”

It becomes harder at the grand slams and over best-of-five sets, while the cumulative efforts of getting through to the semi-finals leave Djokovic with nothing left in the tank. “That's something I, unfortunately at this point in time in my career, can't control,” Djokovic said.

open image in gallery Djokovic reached all four grand slam semi-finals this season but a 25th title remains out of reach ( Getty Images )

He can’t control the draw, either, and unless the rest of the world finds a way to beat Alcaraz and Sinner, Djokovic will always expect to come up against one or both of them deep into the second week.

“It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner, Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the grand slams. I think I have a better chance of best-of-three, but best-of-five, it's tough,” he said.

“I'm not giving up on grand slams in that regard, having said that. I'm going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals and fight for another trophy at least. But it's going to be a very difficult task.”

Djokovic remains committed to battling on, still plans to play at all four grand slams next season, but he needs help from elsewhere, someone to take out Alcaraz or Sinner in the early rounds and leave him with a clearer run. He left the US Open placing more faith in fate than his ability to beat Alcaraz and Sinner over five sets.

“Competing with Carlos, had some amazing points. The crowd was into it, and it was quite close,” Djokovic said. “He was just a better player in the important moments. It's never fun losing a tennis match, but at the same time, if I'm to lose to someone, I would lose to these two guys. I know that they are just better at the moment. You just have to hand it to them and say well done.”