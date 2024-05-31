Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump on Friday said he was “honored” to be a convicted felon and appeared to violate a court order prohibiting him from attacking witnesses who testified at his trial as he railed against the prosecution that made him the first former American president to be a convicted felon.

Speaking to an audience of reporters and supporters in the lobby of his eponymous Fifth Avenue skyscraper in New York City — the building where he formed the conspiracy that figured prominently in the evidence against him — Trump falsely claimed that President Joe Biden could put an end to the case that was brought against him by New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a New York court.

“And we have a president and a group of fascists that don’t want to do anything about it. Because they could right now today, he could stop it — but he’s not,” he said.

Trump also hit out at the judge who oversaw his trial and who will sentence him for his crimes on July 11, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, calling him “highly conflicted” because the judge’s daughter works in Democratic politics, and falsely claiming Biden — not the judge — was responsible for imposing a gag order on him.

“I’m the leading person for president and I’m under a gag order, by a man that can’t put two sentences together, given by a court and they are in total conjunction with the White House and the DOJ just so you understand. This is all done by Biden and his people,” he said. Trump continued attacking Biden, who is not a convicted felon, as “dumb” and “dishonest” while accusing him — without evidence — of being a “Manchurian candidate” and repeating multiple lies about the president’s family.

The gag order in question prohibits him from attacking witnesses who testified during his monthlong trial, as well as prosecutors who brought the case (save for Mr Bragg) or family members of prosecutors and court staff.

He has already been fined thousands of dollars for violating the gag order and was warned by Judge Merchan that he could be jailed for further violations.

But Trump appeared to flout those warnings when he attacked one witness — his ex-attorney, Michael Cohen — while stating that he was not allowed to mention his name even as he described him in detail, insisting that Cohen was “a sleazebag” who performed work for him as a “fully-accredited lawyer”.

He also complained that his only defense witness, conservative attorney Robert Costello, had been “literally crucified” even though Mr Costello has not, in fact, been secured to a cross by way of nails driven through his wrists or hands.

The disgraced former president’s appearance, which his campaign had billed as a press conference, included no questions from the assembled press, and it wrapped after more than 30 minutes of Trumpian grievance-airing after which he exited the room to applause from the supporters his campaign had summoned.

The bizarre spectacle came less than 24 hours after a jury of 12 New Yorkers found him guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an effort to unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election. He had been accused of covering up reimbursement payments to his then attorney Michael Cohen for $130,000 paid in hush money to Stormy Daniels, whose story about having sex with Trump threatened to derail his campaign against Clinton.

More follows...