Ex-Trump executive Allen Weisselberg begins Rikers Island jail sentence after perjury plea
The Trump Organization’s former financial chief was hit with another five month jail sentence
Donald Trump’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is returning to jail after pleading guilty to perjury over testimony he gave during a sprawling fraud case targeting the former president’s real estate empire.
Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in prison on Wednesday after reaching a plea deal with Manhattan prosecutors earlier this year to admit that he lied to investigators and a judge probing the former president’s real estate empire.
He previously spent 100 days at the notorious New York jail last year after he was convicted on a range of tax crimes in a separate case stemming from a sweeping criminal investigation into Mr Trump’s business.
Mr Trump’s former financial chief also was a co-defendant in the civil fraud case, during which he lied under oath on three occasions, including in depositions and on the witness stand during a months-long trial.
In February, New York Justice Arthur Engoron determined that the former president and his co-defendants grossly inflated the value of his properties to get more favourable financing terms from banks and insurers, a judgment that slapped the former president with tens of millions of dollars in penalities.
Now, Weisselberg could be called as a witness in another separate case, the first-ever criminal trial against a former president, when Mr Trump’s trial for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to an adult film star begins on 15 April.
This is a developing story