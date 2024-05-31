Trump speech live: Trump claims witnesses were ‘literally crucified’ as he blasts judge and guilty verdict
Republican becomes first American president in history to be convicted of a crime, with one in six voters saying it could cost him their support
Former president and convicted felon Donald Trump finished speaking at his press conference at Trump Tower after about 40 minutes on Friday.
He spoke to the press and assembled supporters following his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records on Thursday.
Trump claimed that witnesses were “literally crucified” in the case as he slammed the judge yet again as being “highly conflicted” and for being a “tyrant.”
Trump insisted on Thursday that he’s “a very innocent man” after the jury at his New York hush money trial found him guilty on all of the counts he faced, making him the first American president in history to be convicted of a crime.
The defendant sat emotionless as the jury delivered its unanimous verdict, convicting Trump of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment made to the porn star Stormy Daniels on his behalf in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in order to buy her silence over a sexual encounter she claims they had a decade earlier, which Trump denies.
VIDEO: Trump says NDAs are 'totally honorable'
Trump finishes speech saying election day is ‘most important day in history'
Trump finished his speech after about 40 minutes.
“It's my honor to be doing this. It really is. It's a very unpleasant thing, to be honest. But it's a great, great honor,” he said.
“We're going to make America great again. We're going to make it better than ever before. Remember, November 5 is the most important day in the history of our country,” he told the press and assembled supporters before walking out.
Trump claims migrants are taking over ‘luxury hotels'
Trump claimed that migrants live in “luxury hotels in cities” run by Democrats during his post-verdict press conference on Friday.
“This is what's happening to our country. And it's not sustainable [for] anyone. Little things like our kids can't have a little league game anymore because you have tents and you have migrants living on the fields. That's the least of it,” the former president claimed.
“People are taking over our luxury hotels – migrants. And yet our veterans, our great veterans are living on the streets like dogs,” he added. “But migrants are living in luxury hotels and cities all over our country run by Democrats.”
Trump critics point out an unusual fact about jury member that found him guilty
Jurors in Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial – which returned a guilty verdict on all 34 counts on Thursday night – had to maintain a level of impartiality around the former US president which, to others, may seem impossible, given the Republican’s trademark inflammatory and controversial nature.
A number of potential jurors had to be dismissed as they felt they couldn’t be fair in their assessment of the evidence, and before New York Justice Juan Merchan sent the jurors out to deliberate, he reminded them not to allow their verdict “to be influenced by bias or prejudice”.
Trump’s says ‘record levels of terrorists’ have entered US
Trump returned to his tried and tested talking points on Friday as he complained about immigration levels.
“We have people coming from all corners of the globe and many of them are not good people ... record levels of terrorists have come into our country – they've never seen anything like it,” he said, without pointing to any evidence.
VIDEO: Trump claims his witnesses were 'crucified' after guilty verdict
Trump says he will appeal hush money verdict, calls judge ‘tyrant'
Trump said on Friday he will appeal the verdict in his hush money case.
“We're going to be appealing this scam,” the former president said on Friday. “We're going to be appealing it on many different things. He wouldn't allow us to have witnesses. He wouldn't allow us to tal ... wouldn't allow us to do anything. The judge was a tyrant.”
Trump says he ‘never’ thought of Michael Cohen ‘as a fixer'
Speaking about Michael Cohen on Friday, Trump said “the money that was paid was paid legally, there was nothing illegal.”
“In fact, the lawyer in creating the NDA because at that time he was a fully accredited lawyer, he wasn't a fixer,” he added. “I never thought of him as a fixer ... The media called him a fixer.”
“He was a lawyer and he was fairly good. Later on, I didn't like what he did,” Trump said.
‘They weren’t crimes, nor is paying money under an NDA'
Trump argued on Friday that paying someone under an NDA is not a crime.
“They weren't crimes, nor is paying money under an NDA. So we have an NDA, non-disclosure agreement,” he said on Friday. “It's a big deal. A non-disclosure agreement. Totally honorable, totally good. Totally accepted. Everybody has them.”
Stormy Daniels 'thanked for taking one (inch) for the team' after Trump guilty verdict
Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the centre of the Donald Trump hush money trial, has received a wave of praise following the announcement that the former president was guilty of 34 charges on Thursday.
Trump became the first president in US history to receive a criminal conviction and will now have to wait until July 11th to learn what the punishment for his crime will be.
