Former president and convicted felon Donald Trump finished speaking at his press conference at Trump Tower after about 40 minutes on Friday.

He spoke to the press and assembled supporters following his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records on Thursday.

Trump claimed that witnesses were “literally crucified” in the case as he slammed the judge yet again as being “highly conflicted” and for being a “tyrant.”

Trump insisted on Thursday that he’s “a very innocent man” after the jury at his New York hush money trial found him guilty on all of the counts he faced, making him the first American president in history to be convicted of a crime.

The defendant sat emotionless as the jury delivered its unanimous verdict, convicting Trump of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment made to the porn star Stormy Daniels on his behalf in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in order to buy her silence over a sexual encounter she claims they had a decade earlier, which Trump denies.