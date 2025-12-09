Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Right-wing podcaster Tim Dillon has accused the Trump administration of bombing alleged Venezuelan drug boats in an effort to distract the country from the release of the Epstein files.

The government has until December 19 to release the files, after Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act at lightning speed.

However, Dillon, in an episode of the eponymous The Tim Dillon Show, has slammed the administration for dragging its feet in releasing the files.

On the December 6 episode of his popular show, he alleged that the Trump administration has ramped up strikes because of the impending release of the files and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

“They gotta kill people. This is what the thing is,” Dillon blasted. “The Epstein thing is like an albatross around their neck. You just can't get rid of it. They can't shake it.

“They're covering up a human trafficking ring.”

open image in gallery Tim Dilion has alleged that the Trump administration is bombing alleged Venezuelan drug boats to distract from the Epstein files ( The Joe Rogan Experience/Spotify )

Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, first authorized the strikes in September, claiming that they were carrying illicit drugs to the U.S. from Venezuela.

However, the bombings have become highly controversial since Hegseth has provided little in the way of evidence to justify his actions.

Also, the “double-tap” bombing of a boat, which involved a follow-up strike on the survivors of one of the assaults, has been branded by many as a war crime.

“I mean, truly, when the Epstein stuff’s going down, and all this stuff is going down, someone up there goes, 'We need to start bombing someone like now,’” Dillion continued.

“‘We need to pivot people’s attention from the economy and the pedophile ring we’re covering up to Venezuela. Let’s start blowing up boats. Who cares? They’re narco terrorists. Great. We’ll blow them up.’”

open image in gallery Pete Hegseth has become highly controversial for the strikes on the alleged drug boats ( REUTERS )

The president has repeatedly tried to shut down speculation surrounding the Epstein files before suddenly reversing his position shortly after it became clear that Congress was poised to release them.

However, since the vote, the government has failed to offer a clear timeline for their release.

Meanwhile, the bombings have caused even more of a headache for the government, with support for Hegseth continuing to fray behind the scenes, according to reports.

According to The Atlantic, Trump is no longer disputing criticism of the former Fox & Friends host.

An unnamed source familiar with White House affairs told the publication that it’s been a “rough week for Pete,” as he continues to deny committing a war crime.

The Independent has contacted the DoD for further comment.