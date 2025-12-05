Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MAGA is feeling the pinch.

More than one-third of President Donald Trump’s own voters believe the cost of living in the U.S. is the worst they’ve ever seen, according to a new poll. And more than half say that the president bears at least some of the blame.

The survey, conducted for Politico, indicates that the president and the Republican Party have their work cut out for them in selling voters on their economic vision before next year’s midterm elections.

Already this year, Democrats have romped to victory in several elections across the country — including in New York City, New Jersey and Virginia — by honing in on the issue of affordability.

“This is a small warning, but it’s one that Republicans need to understand, is that to hold the House in 2026, it’s going to be an all-hands-on-deck effort,” Ford O’Connell, a GOP strategist, told the outlet.

open image in gallery Thirty seven percent of Trump voters say the cost of living in the U.S. is the worst they can remember it being, according to a new poll. ( Getty Images )

In the poll — which sampled 2,098 U.S. adults November 14 to 17 — nearly half of respondents, 46 percent, described the current cost of living as the worst they can remember.

This figure includes 37 percent of Trump 2024 voters and 53 percent of voters who casted their ballots for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

This sentiment coincides with rising prices. In September, the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.3 percent month-over-month and by 3 percent year-over-year, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Gas and food prices also crept up, though the results were better than economists expected, according to CNN.

Respondents were also asked who they hold responsible for the current state of the economy.

About half, 46 percent, said Trump holds all or most responsibility, while 29 percent said the buck stops with former President Joe Biden — who presided over a soaring inflation rate.

While a plurality of Trump voters, 37 percent, said Biden is fully responsible, 25 percent said the Republican president holds most or all of the responsibility.

Voters in the poll — which has a margin of error of 2 percentage points — were also divided over whether or not Trump has had adequate time to fix the economy.

Overall, a 41 percent plurality said that, after 10 months in office, the president has had a chance to get the economy back on track, but hasn’t taken it. Nineteen percent of Trump voters agreed, while a majority of them, 56 percent, said he has taken his chance.

open image in gallery The president will travel to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to attempt to convince voters that his economic plans are working, according to a new report ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Trump — whose economic message helped deliver him to the White House in last year’s election — has appeared frustrated with growing voter concerns about the economy. In recent weeks, he’s repeatedly asserted that prices are decreasing and described Democrats’ fixation on affordability a “con job.”

But the administration seems to recognize the need for further effort to convince Americans that Trump’s policies — such as his sweeping tariffs and his “one big beautiful bill” — are yielding results.

Axios reported on Thursday that Trump will embark on a tour across the U.S. focused on selling his economic agenda. It’s expected to begin on Tuesday in the all-important battleground state of Pennsylvania.