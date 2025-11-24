Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Americans are planning to spend less money in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year as the nation's economic outlook grows gloomier, new research suggests.

A survey by the accountancy and business consulting giant Deloitte this month found that U.S. consumers expected to spend an average of $622 in the four days starting on Thanksgiving, compared to $650 last year.

That 4 percent drop was a marked break with the trend between 2020 and 2024, when expected spending rose continuously by an average of 13 per cent per year.

"Cost pressures and financial constraints are likely to result in more cautious Black Friday / Cyber Monday spending," the report's authors wrote. "Younger shoppers continue to sustain spending levels, but older generations signal greater caution."

The drop was much sharper among shoppers earning less than $50,000 and those earning over $200,000, who said they planned to cut back their spending by 12 percent and 18 percent respectively.

Though the U.S. economy was still growing as of June, consumer confidence has dropped by almost a third since last November ( REUTERS/Benoit Tessier )

It comes as the U.S. economy shows increasing signs of trouble, with unemployment and inflation both continuing to gradual rise and consumer confidence reaching its lowest levels on record this month.

Though GDP growth remained strong in the three months ending in June, and job growth solid as of September, economists expect the recent government shutdown — the longest in U.S. history — to leave a "lasting mark".

Meanwhile Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that the economy is doing better than ever before, while falsely claiming that inflation is down — though he conceded on Saturday that his "great work" has "not yet been fully appreciated."

A new estimate from the Congressional Budget Office has predicted that Trump's aggressive tariffs program, which many economists believe is contributing to economic gloom, will cut national debt payments by $1 trillion less than expected over the next 10 years.

Deloitte's research echoes the results of a survey by the University of Michigan this month, which found that consumer confidence in the U.S. economy has dropped by nearly one third since last November to 51 percent.

Another poll found that 60 percent of Americans believe that Trump is sugar-coating the real situation, including four in 10 Republicans.

Voters swept the Democrats to victory in numerous state and local elections earlier this month, in no small part due to concerns about prices, causing Trump to declare "affordability" a "new word" and a "con job".