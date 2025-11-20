Trump signs bill to make Epstein files public
- Donald Trump signed a bill authorizing the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, ending months of resistance to making the records public.
- The president's action came just one day after Congress swiftly passed legislation compelling the Justice Department to release the documents.
- Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that Epstein was a lifelong Democrat who donated to Democrat politicians and was deeply associated with several well-known Democrat figures, including Bill Clinton and Larry Summers.
- He highlighted that his administration charged Epstein in 2019 and criticized the Biden administration for allegedly not releasing any files or speaking about the matter.
- Trump accused Democrats of using the Epstein files as a distraction from Republican successes, labelling it a “hoax” that would backfire.