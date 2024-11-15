Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sylvester Stallone has described Donald Trump as the “second George Washington” in a warm up speech for the President-elect at Mar-a-Lago.

The Hollywood heavyweight attended a black tie gala on Thursday to celebrate Trump’s election victory that was attended by many of his cabinet picks, including RFK Jr and Matt Gaetz.

“We’re in the presence of a really mythical character,” Stallone said, before adding that “nobody could have pulled off what Trump did”.

open image in gallery Stallone was full of praise for the future president ( AP )

The Rocky star then welcomed the next president on stage where the pair embraced before Trump delivered a victory lap speech.

Stallone’s praise of the President-elect comes after claims Trump was obsessed over an apparent rivalry with the actor, previously telling a journalist he is “better than Sylvester Stallone at being a reality star.”

Author Ramin Setoodeh interviewed Trump several times for his book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, which originally hit shelves on June 18.

open image in gallery The pair shook hands on stage at the celebration event in Florida ( REUTERS )

As reported by Variety in October, Setoodeh discussed the Republican presidential nominee while speaking at TV market event Mipcom. He explained that Trump was hosting Mark Burnett’s business-themed reality show, The Apprentice, the same time as Stallone was working with the television producer on the boxing reality show, The Contender.

Setoodeh claimed that Trump became extremely jealous, telling those around him that “Sylvester Stallone wasn’t as good at making TV” and that he “couldn’t remember his lines, couldn’t deliver the words to the prompter.”

open image in gallery Sly said Trump was a “mythical figure” ( REUTERS )

Whatever issues the pair or may not have had appeared to have cleared though, as the duo shook hands on the stage in Florida.

And Stallone’s support for the Republican comes in stark contrast to his 80s action rival Arnold Schwarzenegger’s repeated condemnation of Trump during the election campaign.

Schwarzenegger, a Republican who served as California’s governor from 2003 to 2011, criticized both parties in a lengthy post on X Wednesday morning before revealing he will be casting his ballot for the vice president.

“It will just be four more years of bulls*** with no results that makes us angrier and angrier, more divided, and more hateful,” he said in a social media post in October.