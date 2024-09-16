Uma Thurman and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite as Batman character return is teased

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman have are back behind the camera together, 27 years after starring as villains in Batman & Robin.

The duo took the opportunity to send a warning to the Dark Knight, just a day after Schwarzenegger’s son seemingly teased the possibility of him inheriting the comic-book role.

Schwarzenegger and Thurman played Mr Freeze and Poison Ivy, respectively, in the widely ridiculed 1997 blockbuster that is often perceived as the worst live-action Batman film. Directors steered clear of any other movies about the superhero until 2005.

Schwarzenegger, 77, posted a candid selfie of himself and Thurman on Instagram where the two appeared to be in a restaurant together.

The action movie legend then wrote in the caption: “Freeze and Ivy, reunited. Watch out, Batman.”

Thurman also shared the picture and made a similar reference, writing: “Freeze and Ivy back together again – super tight and super cool in a warming world!”

The selfie has since gone viral, with Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick, who is also an actor, writing on X/Twitter: “Cmon yall gotta come back.”

( Arnold Schwarzenegger/ Uma Thurman/ Instagram )

It comes just one day after the younger Schwarzenegger suggested that his father’s supervillain character Mr Freeze should make a return to the big screen in The Batman Part II, set for release in 2025.

In response to the news that the sequel to Matt Reeves’s sequel to 2022 movie is being set in winter, Schwarzenegger wrote: “Winter has come at last! The iceman cometh.”

One eager fan responded to Schwarzenegger by saying: “If I didn’t know any better, I’d say you’re teasing the role of Mr Freeze and you’re playing him!!”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman in ‘Batman & Robin' ( Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock )

However, he didn’t have good news for the wishful thinker, writing: “Nah haha but I wish!”

Speaking to Collider, Revees said: “The story plays out over the next weeks that take you toward the end of the year. We don’t play Christmas or New Years, but we’re getting there.”

The 1997 film, directed by Joel Schumacher, was the fourth in Warner Bros’ initial run of Batman movies and starred George Clooney as the Caped Crusader, which he has since apologised for.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show in 2015, Clooney said: “Let me just say that I’d actually thought I’d destroyed the franchise until somebody else brought it back years later and changed it.

“I thought at the time that this was going to be a very good career move. Ummmmm, it wasn’t.”