Elections 2024 live updates: Trump campaigns in Georgia; Harris to join CNN town hall
Kamala Harris will take part in an interview with Anderson Cooper in Pennsylvania on Wednesday as Donald Trump campaigns in Georgia
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump is facing a fresh storm of criticism following a report that he once said he needed “the kind of generals that Adolf Hitler had.”
“I need the kind of generals that Hitler had,” the Republican presidential nominee allegedly declared, according to The Atlantic. “People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.”
The claim has been vehemently denied by Trump’s campaign.
Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly also told The New York Times that the former president praised Hitler multiple times, warning that the GOP candidate meets the definition of a fascist.
Kamala Harris meanwhile took part in an interview with NBC News on Tuesday night and will follow that with a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, today taking questions from undecided swing state voters as Trump campaigns in Georgia and JD Vance visits Nevada.
The Republican’s White House predecessor Barack Obama was joined on stage by Eminem in Detroit, Michigan, last night as the duo campaigned for Harris.
The rapper introduced Obama, who repaid the favor by reciting the lyrics to his hit track “Lose Yourself.”
Watch: Harris campaign launches hard-hitting ad on reproductive freedom
A new ad from the Harris-Walz campaign centered on reproductive freedom has been launched ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech in Houston, Texas on Friday, which will focus on the state’s draconian abortion laws.
Today, The Independent has published an investigative series and released a new documentary, The A-Word, which examines the state of abortion access and reproductive care in the US after the fall of Roe v Wade.
Read more about it here and watch the full documentary:
The Independent launches documentary and investigative series on abortion in America
‘The A-Word’, a new documentary by The Independent, investigates the state of reproductive rights two years after the Supreme Court revoked a constitutional right to abortion, sending shockwaves through American healthcare
Harris adds remarks to scheduled, expected to address Kelly comments on ‘fascist’ Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris has added remarks to her schedule today at 1 pm at Naval Observatory, her official residence in Washington, DC.
Neither the White House nor her campaign has said what she plans to speak about, though it is likely to be centered on comments about Donald Trump made by John Kelly, his longest-serving chief of staff, according to two people briefed on the plans who spoke with The New York Times.
Kelly told the paper in an interview that the former president praised Hitler multiple times and warned that the Republican nominee meets the definition of a fascist.
Stay tuned...
MAGA youth pastor charged with coercing minors to have sex with him
A MAGA youth pastor favored by the evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr has been charged with coercing minors to have sex with him and send him pornographic images.
Zachary Radcliff, 29, of Saline in Michigan, is accused of a string of offenses relating to sexually abusive activity going back as far as 2011, according to state police.
Rhian Lubin reports.
MAGA youth pastor charged with coercing minors to have sex with him
Zachary Radcliff, the music and youth pastor at Oakwood Church in Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County, is accused of a string of offenses relating to sexually abusive activity
Judge upholds decision to remove election-denying lawyer from Dominion defamation case
A US District judge has upheld a decision to remove an election-denying, pro-Trump attorney from the Dominion defamation case.
Judge Carl Nichols denied the motion to reinstate attorney Stefanie Lambert that was filed after her removal from the case in August.
District Judge Moxila Upadhyaya booted attorney Stefanie Lambert from representing former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne in the case after she publicly leaked the company’s internal emails.
Dominion Voting Systems sued Byrne for defamation after he repeatedly falsely accused the company of rigging the election against Donald Trump.
And here’s Alex Woodward’s report on Lambert’s initial removal.
Judge boots election-denying, pro-Trump lawyer from Dominion case in scathing order
Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne’s attorney was booted from the case for ‘truly egregious misconduct’
Rattled Elon Musk goes on late-night attack against Tim Walz
Elon Musk went on a late-night attack against Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz after he called the billionaire a “dips***” during a rally in Madison, Wisconsin.
Gustaf Kilander has the story of what Musk had to say as he was yet again publicly mocked for this Trump rally appearance.
Rattled Elon Musk goes on late-night attack against Tim Walz after ‘dips***’ comments
Billionaire compares Minnesota governor to clown emoji: ‘Saving the American people from the torture of hearing you speak for four years was worth it’
Hedge fund billionaire defends Trump on foreign policy, fascist allegations, sexual assault, and disinformation
In an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box this morning, hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman made a foreign policy case for Donald Trump implying that dictators fear him because he might actually do what he says, such as “bomb Moscow”.
He also blamed the invasion of Georgia and Crimea by Russia on the Biden administration when they happened during the Bush and Obama presidencies, respectively, and dismissed John Kelly calling Trump a fascist as “one person stating a series of things”.
Ackman also didn’t seem to have faith in the judgment of the jury that found Trump liable for sexual assault.
Host Andrew Ross Sorkin then challenged Ackman over the former president’s spreading of disinformation and his own tweets...
I’m raising my rapist’s baby: One woman’s devastating story
This story is part of an investigative series and new documentary, The A-Word, by The Independent examining the state of abortion access and reproductive care in the US after the fall of Roe v Wade.
Kelly Rissman reports.
For more than a decade, ‘Melinda’ has raised a child she never wanted — a child that was the product of rape.
“I love my child. But if I could go back in time and get an abortion, I would 100 percent of the time,” she told The Independent.
Melinda, whose name was changed at her request to protect her child, said her perspective often “trips people up,” but it doesn’t mean she hates her child — she just wishes she’d been able to get an abortion.
Continue reading...
I wasn’t able to get an abortion. Now I’m raising my rapist’s baby
‘I love my child. But if I could go back in time and get an abortion, I would 100 percent of the time,’ says Melinda. Kelly Rissman reports on a story that exposes the hurdles women faced before the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June 2022.
Georgia voter audit finds just 20 noncitizens among 8.2 million registered people
Election officials in Georgia have conducted an audit of voters in the state and found that there were just 20 noncitizens among 8.2 million registered people in the state.
Secretary of State Brian Raffensperger announced the findings today, which underline the notion that noncitizen voting is extremely rare, no matter what some in the Republican Party and Trump campaign maintain, attempting to sow doubt in results ahead of the election.
The 20 individuals were found to be noncitizens based on affidavits they signed to get out of jury duty, Raffesnperger said in a news conference this morning.
Those records were then compared with federal citizenship and voter registration databases. Their registrations were canceled and the matter was referred to law enforcement for further investigations and possible prosecution.
“There’s no proof that there is this overwhelming number of noncitizens on the rolls,” Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer in the secretary of state’s office said Wednesday. “Because, the reality is, if you’re a noncitizen and you’re a legal resident and you’re on a path to citizenship, if you try to register to vote, you will never get to be a citizen. It is very high risk, very low reward.”
A further 156 people’s citizenship state wasn’t immediately determined and will be subject to further scrutiny.
“Georgia is a model when it comes to preventing noncitizen voting,” Raffensperger said, adding, “We need to remain constantly vigilant.”
Voices: Our bodily autonomy is on the ballot in a record number of states. How did it come to this?
This op-ed is part of an investigative series and new documentary, The A-Word, by The Independent examining the state of abortion access and reproductive care in the US after the fall of Roe v Wade.
Danielle Campoamor writes that as a currently pregnant mother-of-two who has experienced both miscarriage and abortion, and who lives in a state with a near-total abortion ban: “I deserve more than this.”
A record number of states are voting on bodily autonomy. How did it come to this?
As a currently pregnant mother-of-two who has experienced both miscarriage and abortion, and who lives in a state with a near-total abortion ban, I deserve more than this
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments