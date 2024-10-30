Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



In exactly one week, Vice President Kamala Harris will go head-to-head with Donald Trump, as Americans cast their votes in the 2024 election.

The national polls are showing the two candidates in a deadlock, with neither taking a clear lead in the battleground states, meaning that the Electoral College hangs in the balance.

But one new poll spells good news for Democrats, as a key voter group appears to be rallying behind Harris.

This could be the closest election in several decades. The race only became tighter in the past month, with what appears to be two unmovable camps of support.

Millions of votes have already been cast — so how will Harris and Trump fare next week?

The latest average of national polls, collated by FiveThirtyEight, shows Harris with a 1.4-point lead over Trump. On average, Harris was marginally ahead of Trump, but this gap has closed significantly over the last month.

Despite little to no movement in the polls overall, one key group has shifted in the past month: black men under 50.

A fresh poll from the NAACP found that Black men had solidified their support for Harris, after a previous poll suggested nearly 3 in 10 would be voting for Trump.

According to the poll of 1,000 Black voters, support for Harris among men under 50 years old jumped from 51 percent last month to 59 percent now.

Support for Trump dropped from 27 percent to 21 percent in the same period.

Though there have been some suggestions that Black men are leaning towards Trump, this does not appear to be the case on a large scale; and moreover, this group represents only 6 to 7 percent of eligible voters, according to Pew Research.

However, the NAACP poll also shows that 73 percent of all Black voters support Harris; a far cry from 90 percent supporting Biden in 2020, and 93 percent for Obama in 2008.

This is up 10 percent from the NAACP’s same poll last month, but represents a degree of hesitation among a key demographic for the Democrats.

National deadlock

Polls taken since October 23 have mixed results, with Harris ahead in some, Trump taking the lead in others, and some showing a tie.

However, no polls are showing margins beyond a few points, outside of the margin of error, meaning that the candidates are in an effective deadlock.

This could spell bad news for the Democrats, who have won the popular vote in the last eight elections (excluding 2004, when George W Bush was re-elected).

Since the Republican Party enjoys an advantage in the Electoral College, such close national numbers may alarm the Harris campaign.

Winning the battleground states will be essential for determining the next president, but these states are also neck-and-neck.

Another major concern among voters is whether the outcome of the election will be contested, according to a CNN/SSRS poll.

Seven in 10 respondents (69 percent) believe that Trump will not accept the results of the election if he loses next week, according to the poll.

Demographics

The latest poll from HarrisX has Trump leading by +2 points, for the first time since July.

The poll of 1,512 voters found that 51 percent say they support Trump, with 49 percent for Kamala Harris, when including voters who are leaning one way or the other.

​​

Unlike previous polls, which indicate a double-digit lead for Harris among younger generations, this poll suggests that young voters are divided among both candidates.

Women and Americans from non-white backgrounds show the strongest support for Harris, while white and male voters make up Trump’s key base.

The gender gap between both candidates, with more men supporting Trump and women supporting Harris, does not appear as drastic in this poll.

Battleground states

A separate Washington Post/Schar School megapoll (of 5,000 registered voters) has Harris just 1 point ahead of Trump.

Harris has 49 percent of the vote and Trump 48 percent, according to the poll, which was taken in the first two weeks of October.

This close race is also reflected in the swing states.

In the seven key states, neither candidate is leading likely voters outside of the margin of error, even at this late stage in the race.

The two candidates are tied in Nevada, while Trump leads in Arizona and North Carolina, and Harris leads in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In the battleground states, the poll found that 37 percent of registered voters will “definitely” back Harris, and 37 percent will support Trump.

Meanwhile, 10 percent of swing state voters say they will “probably” support Trump or Harris; meaning that 1 in 5 of those votes are still uncommitted.

Meanwhile, an Emerson College poll found that nearly 1 in 5 voters (17 percent) say they’ve made up their minds on who to vote for in the past month.

These voters were more likely to have decided to vote for Harris (60 percent) than Trump (36 percent). Despite this, Harris’s national lead has gone down, not up.

Key issues for swing voters

The economy has consistently topped the list of key issues for voters in this election.

The Washington Post poll of swing state voters also found that healthcare and threats to democracy topped the list of factors for deciding the next president.

iframe title="Top issues for swing state voters" aria-label="Bar Chart" id="datawrapper-chart-5FhsZ" src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/5FhsZ/1/" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="width: 0; min-width: 100% !important; border: none;" height="427" data-external="1">

Though Trump has advocated for overhauling Obamacare, with unsuccessful attempts during his presidency, he was unable to outline an alternative healthcare policy at the September presidential debate.

Immigration ranks highly as a deciding factor in this election, and exclusive polling for The Independent shows that the candidates’ immigration policies are of high importance to Latino voters.

Interestingly, climate change ranks lowest on the list of priorities for swing state voters this year.

Climate change has scarcely been on the agenda in this election, with Harris and Walz largely silent on the matter, and Trump-Vance actively perpetrating climate denial.

With the recent devastating hurricanes, climate change was once again brought to the forefront; though Trump incorrectly stated in a speech on October 1 that “the planet has actually gotten a little bit cooler recently.”

Red states

Fresh polls from Emerson College confirm that Trump is leading in the red states of Texas and Florida.

Trump’s 7- and 8-point leads (respectively) are weaker than forecasts earlier this year; yet the poll shows that women are backing Trump (49 percent) more than Harris (47 percent) in Florida, a success for the Republican campaign, which has been hemorrhaging votes from women across the country.

Though it appears very likely that both states will remain red, the Senate races are a different question.

​​

In Texas, where former presidential hopeful Ted Cruz is defending his Senate seat, Democrat Colin Allred is just 1 point behind, leading to a virtual tiebreak.

This has been a point of concern for the GOP, according to an internal memo discussed below.

Texas independent voters favor Allred (47 percent) over Cruz (42 percent). In the presidential race, they’re leaning towards Trump over Harris, with a 2-point margin.

In Florida, incumbent GOP Senator Rick Scott is just 4 points ahead of Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, with 8 percent of voters still undecided.

GOP troubles in the Senate race

Republicans are now concerned about Senate elections, according to an internal polling memo obtained by Politico .

The memo reveals that, by the Republicans’ own polling, their candidates are trailing behind Democrats in seven out of nine key Senate seats, data that’s largely been confirmed by public polls. Those seats are in Arizona, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“We still have a lot of work to do to maximize our gains in this critical Senate election [...] We also have to guard our flanks ,” writes the memo’s author Steven Law, head of the Senate Leadership Fund.

The memo also warns that strongholds like Nebraska and Texas could be at risk from independent and Democratic candidates.

“We are putting everything we have into this fight — so there is no looking back with regret,” the memo ends.

Who will vote?

A YouGov/Economist poll has Harris with a three-point lead among registered voters, at 47 percent, and Trump at 44 percent. The poll shows a wide 25-point margin for Harris among young voters, aged 29 and under.

However, according to the same poll, the younger generations are also the least committed to voting, with 13 percent of the 18-29-year-olds surveyed saying they will “maybe” vote, while 3 percent will not vote or are still unsure.

This amounts to 16 percent who are on the fence or not voting, higher than any other age group, and higher than the average of 9 percent. Just 65 percent of the 18 to 29-year-olds polled said they would definitely vote in November.

This is in comparison to 77 percent of 30 to 44-year-olds, 85 percent of 45 to 64-year-olds, and 94 percent of the 65+ age group.

Though the numbers may seem dismal, and represent a degree of hesitancy among younger voters, the overall picture is significantly more engaged than in 2020.

The same YouGov/Economist poll at this stage in the 2020 presidential election showed that nearly a third of young people (27 percent) were not committed to voting in November, with 10 percent “maybe” voting and 17 percent “definitely/probably” not voting.