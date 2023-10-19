Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election subversion case

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sidney Powell, charged in connection with a sweeping criminal case tied to Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, has pleaded guilty under an arrangement with prosecutors ahead of a closely watched trial set to begin in coming days.

Ms Powell – among Trump-linked attorneys who launched a spurious, failed legal campaign to overturn election results – was accused of playing a central role in an effort to seize voting machines in the volatile aftermath of the 2020 presidential election in January 2021.

A trial for Ms Powell and Kenneth Chesebro was set to begin on 20 October.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of six years of probation and her cooperation in other cases, according to a sentencing sheet and a hearing on 19 October under Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

She also is faces a $6,000 fine and $2,700 restitution to the state of Georgia, and she must write an apology letter to Georgia voters and testify truthfully at trial.

Ms Powell is the second person among the 19 defendants in Georgia’s sprawling election interference case to plead guilty.

Like Ms Powell, Scott Hall was among a group of Trump loyalists charged with breaching voting machines in the state. He agreed to a plea deal on 29 September that includes a sentence of five years of probation, a $5,000 fine and 200 hours of community service.

Hall was initially charged under Georgia’s anti-racketeering statute and faced two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Mr Hall’s plea arrangement before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee included guilty pleas for five counts of “conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties,” a misdemeanor.

This is a developing story