Trump returns to court for fraud trial as DC gag order appealed – live
Former president returned to court for New York civil fraud trial and filed motion to appeal his DC election interference gag order
Trump baselessly claims fraud trial against him is a ‘scam and a sham’
Donald Trump returned to the New York courtroom where his $250m civil fraud trial is now in its third week.
The former president was originally believed to be heading back to court for a showdown with former “fixer” Michael Cohen. However, Cohen’s testimony has now been delayed. In addition, Mr Trump met for a deposition as part of lawsuits from two former FBI employees who sent negative texts about him.
In other legal troubles, the judge overseeing the federal criminal case charging him with his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election imposed a partial gag order on Mr Trump on Monday, muzzling some of what he can say about his upcoming trial.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that Mr Trump and others in the case cannot make, post or share statements targeting Special counsel Jack Smith, the court, court staff, and witnesses in the case. The former president also can’t refer to Mr Smith as a “thug” or “deranged”.
Mr Trump’s legal team has filed a motion saying they intend to appeal the gag order. The former president told supporters at a rally in Iowa on Monday night: “We’ll appeal it. And we’ll see. But it’s so unconstitutional.”
Fulton County: Lawyers and judge hash out juror questions for Powell and Chesebro trial
Defence attorneys and prosecutors sparred Monday over questions for potential jurors who have to report later this week for the trial of Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, who are accused along with former President Donald Trump and others of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Lawyers for Powell and Chesebro met with prosecutors and the judge overseeing the case to hash out what will be asked on a lengthy questionnaire when the first group of 450 prospective jurors arrives at the courthouse on Friday. Whether that should include questions about their opinions about potential witnesses, the other defendants and issues that go to the heart of the case dominated that discussion.
Powell and Chesebro were indicted in Fulton County in August along with Trump and 16 others, accused of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to keep Trump, the Republican incumbent, in the White House even though he had lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. All 19 defendants initially pleaded not guilty, but one pleaded guilty last month to five misdemeanour charges after reaching a deal with prosecutors. Trump and the remaining 15 will not be tried with Powell and Chesebro, and a trial date has not yet been set for them.
Trump Iowa campaign learning from 2016 mistakes
Trump isn’t downplaying expectations that he will win Iowa this time. His advisers want to lock in a blowout that discourages talk of a second-place finisher consolidating support and taking on the former president directly.
A traditional measure of campaign organization in Iowa is the caucus pledge card. People who attend Trump’s events are asked to sign a commitment that they will attend the caucuses and support him, providing their contact information so the campaign can inquire about them volunteering and finding others to attend.
After Trump’s second-place 2016 finish behind Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, a ragtag effort of big crowds but little organization, state GOP staffers cleaned out his caucus campaign office to find thousands of signed pledge cards that had never been logged.
Settlement over Trump family separations at the border seeks to limit future repeats
A settlement filed Monday in a long-running lawsuit over the Trump administration’s separation of parents and their children at the border bars the government from similar separations for eight years while also providing benefits like the ability for their parents to come to America and work, according to the Biden administration.
The settlement between the Biden administration and the American Civil Liberties Union, which has been representing families separated from their children, still has to be approved by the judge. But if finalized, it would make it much more difficult for any administration including former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, to revive one of his most controversial tactics to halt immigration at the southern border if he wins next year’s election.
“It is our intent to do whatever we can to make sure that the cruelty of the past is not repeated in the future. We set forth procedures through this settlement agreement to advance that effort,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told The Associated Press.
Republicans ‘eat their young’, Trump bizarrely claims
Donald Trump has claimed that his fellow Republicans “eat their young” in what marks his latest bizarre comments.
The former president posted a pre-recorded video on his Truth Social platform over the weekend, where he wildly appeared to compare himself to a baby eaten by its own parents.
“The Republicans eat their young, they really do, and it’s a terrible statement but it’s true,” he said.
“And that’s the problem with so many in our party; they just don’t have the loyalty and the strength to stick together.”
In the rambling clip, Mr Trump, 77, also called fellow Republicans Utah Senator Mitt Romney and Former House Speaker Paul Ryan “losers” and “RINOs”.
Trump wants ‘vindication’ over denied allegations of ‘perverted’ acts – court
Donald Trump is seeking “a vindication” over denied allegations he took part in “perverted” sex acts and made bribes to Russian officials, the High Court has been told.
The former president of the United States, 77, is bringing a data protection claim against Orbis Business Intelligence – a consultancy founded by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele – and is seeking compensation for distress.
Mr Steele, who previously ran the Secret Intelligence Service’s Russia desk, was the author of the so-called Steele dossier which included allegations Mr Trump had been “compromised” by the Russian security service, the FSB.
At the start of a two-day hearing on Monday, the High Court was told Mr Trump is bringing his case over two memos in the dossier which claimed the former president had taken part in “sex parties” while in St Petersburg and engaged in “golden showers” with prostitutes in Moscow.
Angry reaction to Israel remarks sees Trump make rare u-turn
Donald Trump appears to be backpedalling his criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu following the attack on Israel after an angry reaction to his remarks at an event in Florida on Wednesday.
Just days after the sudden escalation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, the former president accused the Israeli Prime Minister of being unprepared and recalled he had allegedly failed to stand with the US during the latter part of his presidency.
He also called Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah “very smart”, further infuriating the White House, Israeli officials and his rivals for the Republican Party presidential nomination.
Mr Trump’s pledge of unwavering support for Israel earlier in the speech was drowned out by the pointed criticism of Mr Netanyahu and other his remarks — and the resulting furore.
Read more...
Eric Trump says his father sent him to work on construction sites as a child
Eric Trump, the middle son of ex-President Donald Trump, told Senate hopeful Kari Lake that he had worked on construction sites as a child “making minimum wage” at the direction of his father.
“What kind of a dad was he?” the failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate asked on “The Kari Lake Show”. “I can’t imagine you guys got away with a lot. Or, was he constantly telling you guys how to behave or was it pretty hands off?”
The former president’s son said his father was “strict,” had “high expectations of us,” and “made us work very very hard.”
“I was on construction sites when I was 11, 12 years old,” the younger Mr Trump continued, adding that he recalled “breaking down walls, sheetrock, plumbing.”
Earlier: Forbes accuses Allen Weisselberg of lying under oath
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been slammed by Forbes for his testimony in court from earlier this week, at Donald Trump’s New York fraud trial.
In an article published on Thursday (12 October), the ex-Trump employee is accused by the magazine of lying under oath when he took the stand this week.
His testimony was abruptly curtailed after lunch on Thursday and New York Attorney General Letitia James is now reportedly looking at the allegations.
The publication was referred to several times during Weisselberg’s testimony as part of the $250m civil fraud lawsuit brought against Donald Trump, his sons, his associates — including Weisselberg — and his company by the state of New York.
The defendants are charged with inflating Mr Trump’s net worth in order to get favourable financing terms from banks. They have all pleaded not guilty.
ICYMI: Israeli official hits back at Trump’s ‘shameful’ comments
Israel’s communications minister, Shlomo Karhi, has condemned former US president Donald Trump’s remarks in the wake of the Hamas terror attacks, which included the 2024 Republican frontrunner claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “let us down.”
Mr Karhi told Israel’s Channel 13 that it is “shameful that a man like that, a former US president, abets propaganda and disseminates things that wound the spirit of Israel’s fighters and its citizens.”
“We don’t have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts,” the communications minister said.
White House slams ‘unhinged’ Trump over Hezbollah comments
The White House has condemned former president Donald Trump for calling the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah “very smart” in remarks on Thursday night in Florida.
His comments came less than a week after militant group Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip.
Read the full story:
