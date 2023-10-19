✕ Close Donald Trump says civil fraud trial is going ‘very well’

Donald Trump’s $250m civil fraud trial in New York was briefly disrupted when a woman, later identified as a court employee, walked toward the front of the courtroom yelling at the former president that she wanted to assist him.

Mr Trump returned to court this week, giving impromptu press conferences in the halls of the Lower Manhattan courthouse, and raised an objection from the New York Attorney General Letitia James’s team for talking during testimony.

He was originally believed to be heading back to court this week for a showdown with former “fixer” Michael Cohen. However, Cohen’s testimony has now been delayed due to a medical appointment.

Meanwhile, in Washington, DC, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a gag order stating that Mr Trump and others involved in the federal election interference case cannot make, post or share statements targeting Special Counsel Jack Smith, the court, court staff, and witnesses in the case. Specifically, the former president also can’t refer to Mr Smith as a “thug” or “deranged”.

Mr Trump’s legal team has filed a motion saying they intend to appeal the ruling with the former president calling it “unconstitutional”.