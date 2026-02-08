Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised boxing legend Mike Tyson on Sunday for appearing in an emotional Super Bowl ad that discussed his junk-food addiction and promoted healthy eating.

“It’s an extraordinarily powerful ad,” Kennedy told The Sunday Briefing on Fox News. “I think it’s the most important ad in Super Bowl history.”

The official said junk foods are a form of “spiritual warfare” on Americans that has caused “ruinous” effects for the nation’s health.

Kennedy said that Tyson was originally given a script for the ad, but quickly began sharing his own personal experiences with food.

In the clip, shared Friday, Tyson talks about his sister’s death due to obesity-related complications and his own past addiction to junk food.

open image in gallery Mike Tyson stars in a new Super Bowl ad talking about his past junk food addiction and urging Americans to follow the Trump administration’s new healthy eating guidelines ( AP )

“I was so fat and nasty, I would eat anything,” Tyson says in the black-and-white ad, which features the boxer eating fresh fruit and speaking directly to the camera. “I was like 345 pounds.”

“Something has to be done about processed food in this country,” he adds. The video directs viewers to RealFood.gov, the Trump administration’s new website featuring its revised healthy eating guidelines, which emphasize cutting out processed foods.

The ad is sponsored by MAHA Center Inc., a governmental advocacy group aligned with Kennedy.

The group is led by Tony Lyons, a Kennedy ally who also heads an MAHA fundraising group.

Lindsey Smith Taillie, an associate professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health, told The New York Times the ad’s emphasis on shame might be counterproductive.

open image in gallery The Trump administration has introduced a new food pyramid emphasizing whole foods, though some experts argue it over-promotes meat and dairy while undercounting plant-based proteins ( Department of Health and Human Services/Department of Agriculture )

“It certainly isn’t an effective strategy for promoting better eating, individual shame,” she said.

Experts have praised the administration’s efforts around promoting whole foods, though they have expressed reservations about its new food pyramid, which emphasizes cutting out processed foods and features an inverted pyramid shape with meat, cheese, and dairy in a prominent position.

“What first stood out to me is the new inverted pyramid, where meat, butter and whole milk were given really striking prominence,” Susan Mayne, professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, said in a recent interview with a university website. “Protein is emphasized but not plant-based proteins such as beans.”

“This pyramid conveys a shaky foundation, which is ironically consistent with some of the underlying science,” she added.