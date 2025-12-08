Mike Tyson announces date and location for Floyd Mayweather exhibition fight
- Mike Tyson has announced the date and location for his exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather.
- Tyson stated during the live show An Experience with Mike Tyson that the fight would take place in March 2026 in Africa.
- Tyson and Mayweather first announced that they would be fighting each other in early 2026 back in September.
- They are due to step into the ring together despite Tyson spending his entire career at heavyweight, while Mayweather never boxed above the super-welterweight limit of 154lbs.
- Tyson was last seen in the ring against Jake Paul in November 2024, when he lost a unanimous decision to the YouTuber-turned-boxer.