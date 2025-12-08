Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mike Tyson announces date and location for Floyd Mayweather exhibition fight

Mike Tyson claims he will be fighting Floyd Mayweather in March 2026 in Africa
Mike Tyson claims he will be fighting Floyd Mayweather in March 2026 in Africa (Getty)
  • Mike Tyson has announced the date and location for his exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather.
  • Tyson stated during the live show An Experience with Mike Tyson that the fight would take place in March 2026 in Africa.
  • Tyson and Mayweather first announced that they would be fighting each other in early 2026 back in September.
  • They are due to step into the ring together despite Tyson spending his entire career at heavyweight, while Mayweather never boxed above the super-welterweight limit of 154lbs.
  • Tyson was last seen in the ring against Jake Paul in November 2024, when he lost a unanimous decision to the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

