Mike Tyson explains why he would never have fought in UFC

Mike Tyson would never have been interested in fighting in the UFC, even if the company’s peak coincided with his prime.

Tyson, 59, is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport, with the former world heavyweight champion once proclaimed as the “baddest man on the planet”.

His legacy has become more complicated in recent years as “Iron Mike” continues to fight, losing to Jake Paul in a bout shrouded in contention back in November 2024.

Tyson will return to the ring to square off against Floyd Mayweather early next year, but as far as the Octagon is concerned, he has never had any desire to compete for the world’s premier MMA organisation - who he says wouldn’t be able to afford him.

“Five of the biggest UFC fighters combined couldn’t match my pay,” Tyson said. “I want to be the biggest fighter, the biggest purse, I want all that stuff. When Mike Tyson fights, he shuts everything down.”

Boxing is notorious for offering far more lucrative paydays for its biggest stars when compared to MMA, something YouTuber-turned-bruiser Paul has been vocal about in criticism of UFC president Dana White.

Tyson’s prime never aligned with the UFC’s mainstream appeal, becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history in 1986 and the first to unify the WBC, WBA and IBF titles simultaneously in 1987.

Tyson did enjoy a foray in professional wrestling, though, acting as the “special enforcer” for the main event of WrestleMania 14 between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.

Mike Tyson fought Jake Paul in a controversial bout last year ( Getty )

He retired from boxing in 2005 - just as the UFC started to surge in popularity in part thanks to reality show The Ultimate Fighter - after the sixth defeat of his career against little-known Irishman Kevin McBride.

He returned to the ring in 2020 for an exhibition with fellow great, Roy Jones Jr. The contest was scored a draw and Tyson was expected to walk away from the sport for good afterwards.

However, he agreed to take on Paul last year in a bout that went on the professional records of both men.

Paul, who is 31 years Tyson’s junior, cruised to a points win at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Tyson later claimed he “almost died” and required “eight blood transfusions” earlier in the year after being rushed to hospital.