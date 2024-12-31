Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump bleeding on stage, Joe Biden dropping out of the race and MAGA moving back into DC were just some of the top political moments that 2024 had to offer.

But those were hardly the only ones.

Lil Jon brings the Democrats to their feet, politicians showing up on Saturday Night Live and talk of trash (in cans and jokes) filled headlines.

Here is a look back at the top political moments of the last year and some of the memorable scenes you may have forgotten:

Tim Scott awkwardly interrupts Trump’s speech

While appearing on stage with Donald Trump in January, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott awkwardly interrupted the then-presidential candidate’s speech to declare, “I just love you.”

Nikki Haley plays herself on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Before dropping out of the Republican presidential primaries, Haley made a guest appearance as herself on Saturday Night Live in February. It was an attempt to poke fun at her own comment about the Civil War and slavery, but it fell flat with audiences.

Biden spots Marjorie Taylor Greene at the State of the Union

One of the most meme-worthy moments this year came from the State of the Union when President Biden spotted Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene decked out in Trump merch.

Katie Britt gives a memorable State of the Union rebuttal

Alabama Senator Katie Britt went viral for giving a strange, overly dramatic Republican rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union address in March.

Trump is convicted

Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York in May, becoming the first president to be criminally convicted.

open image in gallery Donald Trump leaves court after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. It was one of the many memorable political moments from 2024 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Six-year-old steals the show on the House floor

Republican Representative John Rose, of Tennessee, attempted to give a speech on the House floor but his six-year-old son stole the show by making faces at the camera in June.

Biden’s shaky debate performance

During the first presidential debate in June, Biden faltered, stumbled, and misstated facts about Trump, leading many to believe he was unfit to run for another term.

Eric Adams introduces trash cans

In July, New York City Mayor Eric Adams introduced a new inventive way to prevent trash from piling up on the sidewalks: garbage cans.

Trump is shot

At a rally in Butler, Pennslyvania, a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump – shooting the President-elect in the ear and killing a rally attendee.

open image in gallery A now-iconic photo of Donald Trump raising his fist after being shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania ( AP )

Ear bandages become a trend at the RNC

After Trump showed up at the Republican National Convention with his ear bandaged, his devoted fans decided to mimic his injury by sticking tissues in hats or taping bandages to their own ears.

open image in gallery Arizona delegate Joe Neglia fashioned his ‘bandage’ out of paper at the 2024 Republican National Convention ( Getty )

Kevin McCarthy and Matt Gaetz spar at the RNC

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy refused to let former representative Matt Gaetz interrupt his interview with CNN and outed Gaetz for having an ethics complaint for “sleeping with a 17-year-old.”

Hulk Hogan rips his shirt at the RNC

In an unexpected turn of events at the RNC, former wrestler Hulk Hogan excitedly ripped his shirt off while on stage to reveal a Trump–Vance tank top.

open image in gallery Hulk Hogan rips his tank top at the Republican National Convention as he gives his suport to Trump and JD Vance ( Getty Images )

Biden drops out of the presidential race

It became clear Democrats lost faith in Biden after his debate against Trump leaving the president to announce he was dropping out of the presidential race – allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place.

‘Brat summer’ takes over the Harris campaign

Young people’s excitement about the Harris campaign collided with their love for Charli XCX’s “brat” album and caused confusion among many, including CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Tlaib holds a ‘war criminal’ sign during Netanyahu’s speech

Representative Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American to serve in Congress, held a “war criminal” sign while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress.

open image in gallery Rashida Tlaib holds a ‘war criminal’ sign during Netanyahu’s address to Congress ( Getty Images )

Trump claims Harris ‘became a Black woman recently’

During a poorly received interview at the National Association of Black Journalists conference, Trump said Harris “happened to turn Black” – leading to intense backlash.

RFK Jr. admits he dumped a bear in Central Park

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted that he picked up a dead bear on the side of the road and dumped its body in Central Park, solving a years-long mystery.

Lil Jon performs at the DNC

During roll call at the Democratic National Convention, rapper Lil Jon chose to perform a politically themed version of his son Turn Down for What.

Vance’s awkward encounter with a donut shop employee

Vance was met with a less-than-enthusiastic donut shop employee while campaigning in Georgia, leading to a viral awkward moment.

Trump says immigrants are ‘eating cats and dogs’

During the second presidential debate, this time against Harris, Trump made the outlandish and false claim that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were eating cats and dogs.

Trump has “concepts of a plan”

During the presidential debate, Trump said he only had “concepts” of a healthcare plan when asked about the policies he would institute as president.

Biden’s 9/11 gaffe

President Biden told reporters he was “doing 9/11” in a gaffe. What he meant to say was that he would participate in the 9/11 memorial ceremonies.

Adams smiles for cameras after being indicted

Adams gave a bizarre impromptu press conference following a federal indictment accusing him of accepting bribes from foreign nationals and campaign donations from a straw donor scheme.

Elon Musk enters the chat, jumping

Musk joined Trump on the campaign trail in October, memorably making his first appearance by jumping on stage.

open image in gallery Elon Musk, jumping on stage, at a Trump rally. The two formed a strong friendship in 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump spends 40 minutes dancing during town hall

After two attendees suffered medical emergencies during a Pennsylvania town hall in October, Trump turned the event into a dance party.

Comedian calls Puerto Rico ‘floating island of garbage’

At Trump’s famous Madison Square Garden rally, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe joked Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage,” which led to backlash.

Tucker Carlson compares Trump to a dad spanking his misbehaving children

In a bizarre rally speech, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Trump to a dad coming home to punish his misbehaving children, claiming Trump would give a “bad little girl” a “vigorous spanking.”

Trump wins the 2024 presidential election

In the early morning hours after Election Day, Trump declared victory – though news agencies had not officially called the election for him yet – and called MAGA “the greatest political movement of all time.” It marked Trump’s second win and third presidential campaign.

open image in gallery Trump, appearing alongside his wife, Melania Trump, and youngest son, Barron Trump, declared victory less than 12 hours after polls closed ( REUTERS )

Harris concedes to Trump

Harris gave a concession speech one day after losing the 2024 presidential election to Trump, marking the end of her campaign and the beginning of a new Trump administration.

open image in gallery Vice President Kamala Harris, appearing before supporters at Howard University, conceded the election to Trump the day after Election Day ( Getty Images )

Secret Service hearing devolves into a screaming match

A congressional hearing on the Secret Service in December turned into a screaming match between acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe and Republican Representative Pat Fallon.