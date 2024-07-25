Support truly

Days after becoming the first sitting president in decades to forsake a run for a second term, President Joe Biden said he decided to drop out of the 2024 presidential race because it was the best way for him to unite his party and the country in defense of democracy.

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation,” Biden said Wednesday in his first official address to the nation since announcing his campaign withdrawal. “That is the best way to unite our nation.”

The president explained he still believes the US is “at an inflection point,” teetering between continuing as a democracy and a rising autocracy represented by former president Donald Trump and his MAGA movement.

Biden said the country will have to choose “between moving forward or backward, between hope and hate, between unity and division” and decide if Americans still believe “in honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy.”

He also told the American people that although he believed his record since taking office in January 2021 was enough to earn voters’ support for a second term, his desire to continue serving was less important than the country itself.

“Nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy — that includes personal ambition,” he said.

President Joe Biden told Americans he dropped out of the 2024 presidential election to unite the country and his party ( AP )

The president’s emotional Oval Office address came just days after he announced in a letter that he would leave the presidential race and throw his support behind Harris after weeks of pressure for him to stand down on account of his dismal performance in his debate against Trump.

It was the first time a sitting American president has opted to forgo election to a second four-year term since 1968, when amid the upheaval caused by protests over the Vietnam War, then-president Lyndon Johnson shocked Americans by announcing that he would neither seek nor accept the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Now, less than four years after taking office, Biden is giving up a chance to have four more years in the most powerful position in the entire world.

His roughly eight-minute speech represents a capstone on the former senator and vice president’s more than five decades of service, beginning when he was elected to represent Delaware in the Senate in 1972.

Biden, his voice sounding strained and hoarse at times as he spoke, referred to the positive feelings he has about his record in public office, even as he stressed that his time in government has never been spent in service of his own ego.

“I draw strength, and find joy, in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our Union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about ‘We the People’,” he said.

The president also acknowledged the calls for him to step aside made it “clear” that it was critical to unite the Democratic Party in the hopes of preserving democracy.

He encouraged voters to take the power of the future in their hands and vote for a democratic future – something he has continuously warned Trump will not respect. Both Biden and Harris have raised concerns that Trump will implement drastic changes to the executive branch, consolidating power and installing loyalists over civil servants – an aspect of Project 2025.

“The defense of democracy is more important than any title,” Biden said during his primetime address.

Biden has already endorsed Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee. Since announcing his withdrawal, Democratic leaders such as Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton and more have also endorsed the vice president.

The former California senator quickly consolidated her party’s support by locking down votes from the 1,976 delegates needed for the nomination in a first round of voting among Democratic delegates.

Biden raises the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris after viewing the Independence Day fireworks display over the National Mall from the balcony of the White House. The outgoing president has backed Harris as the Democratic nominee. ( AP )

Though Biden will not be a candidate for a second term, he will remain in office through January 20, 2025 — the day his successor will be sworn in on the steps of the US Capitol — he pledged to spend the remaining six months of his term working toward the goals he set for his administration such as lowering costs for working class families, growing the economy and defending civil rights.

He highlighted his accomplishments as president, like appointing the first Black woman Supreme Court justice, creating policies to combat climate change, enacting gun violence reform, maintaining democracy and establishing a diverse administration.

As he brought his remarks to a solemn close, the president thanked Americans for the support that had allowed him the chance to accomplish those things.

“I’ve given my heart and my soul to this nation, I’ve been blessed a million times in return,” he said. “I hope you have some idea how grateful I am to all of you.”