Attorney General Pam Bondi only gave White House aides a few minutes’ notice before she infamously handed out binders to a group of MAGA influencers about the investigation into the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a new report reveals.

In late February, Bondi handed out thick binders titled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” to a group of MAGA influencers and activists at the White House.

The move would go on to generate public backlash from the MAGA base, in part because nearly all of the information inside was already in the public domain. That didn’t stop the influencers from proudly showing them off as they exited the White House in a now-famous photo.

Officials pulled an all-nighter to put the binders together, and President Donald Trump’s communications aides didn’t know Bondi was going to distribute them at the influencer event until she told them just a few minutes before it began, The Wall Street Journal reported.

After that meeting, White House aides complained to Justice Department officials that Bondi’s drawing attention to the Epstein case wasn’t helpful, the Journal reported. Top White House officials also told Bondi to tamp down the Epstein issue instead of highlighting it, according to the outlet.

open image in gallery Influencers and activists show off their binders titled ‘The Epstein Files: Phase 1’ outside the White House in February. Attorney General Pam Bondi only gave White House aides a few minutes’ notice before handing out the documents, a new report reveals. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Epstein died by suicide in his New York City jail cell six years ago while facing federal sex trafficking charges related to allegations he abused dozens of young girls. His long-time associate and girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in helping him abuse young girls.

Trump campaigned on releasing more information about the investigation into his death. One of his first White House moves was to release the binders.

Many in MAGA-world expressed frustration about the binder incident online.

Laura Loomer wrote on X: "The Epstein files were released in an unprofessional manner with paid, partisan social media influencers to curate their binders for us. I can't trust anything in the binder. Neither should you."

Elon Musk also criticized the incident, telling podcaster Joe Rogan, “There is a mountain of evidence. So where is that mountain?”

The Independent has contacted the White House and Justice Department for comment.

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi faced backlash after the binders she handed out to influencers were revealed to contain information that was already public ( AP )

Shortly before releasing the binders, Bondi was asked by Fox News whether the Justice Department would release Epstein’s alleged “client list” of high-profile associates. She told the network: “It's sitting on my desk right now to review. That's been a directive by President Trump. I'm reviewing that.”

But then, the Justice Department and FBI released a joint memo on July 7 claiming Epstein’s alleged client list doesn’t exist, and that there would be no additional disclosures in the investigation. The move prompted immediate backlash from Democrats and Republicans alike, who wanted greater transparency on the investigation from the administration.

Then, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Maxwell and Epstein’s estate. The transcripts of Maxwell’s deposition have since been released, as well as Epstein’s so-called “Birthday Book,” which is a collection of letters and mementos from “friends,” “girlfriends” and “girl-friends” compiled by Maxwell for the financier’s 50th birthday in 2003.

The book included a note and drawing of a naked woman that appeared to have been signed by President Donald Trump. The letter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in July, and Trump denied that it existed at the time.

Trump has sued the outlet for $10 billion over the report and that lawsuit is ongoing.