Pam Bondi’s DOJ to indict former FBI director and Trump target James Comey soon: report
Possible charges could include lying to Congress under oath, NBC reports
A U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia is preparing to issue a formal indictment against James Comey, the FBI director who ran the agency when it investigated both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, NBC News reported on Wednesday.
The formal charges were not known, NBC reported, but were likely to include a charge of lying under oath to Congress when he testified to the House Oversight Committee and denied authorizing leaks to the media.
If the indictment goes forward, it would make the former FBI director the first on a list of Donald Trump’s enemies targeted by his administration to be formally charged, though the president has urged Attorney General Pam Bondi and his various other deputies to pursue prosecutions against other Democrats and political foes, including Sen. Adam Schiff and Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook.
This is a developing story. More to follow...
