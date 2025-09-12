The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A new tranche of emails from a personal Yahoo account allegedly belonging to Jeffrey Epstein has cast fresh light on the late pedophile’s life, particularly his complicated relationship with accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Question,” Epstein wrote in a message sent to Maxwell on May 23, 2008. “Which one do you prefer,,, lewd and lscivious [sic] conduct ,, or procuring minors for prostituion [sic].”

Bloomberg News reports that it has unearthed more than 18,000 emails sent to and from the disgraced financier between 2002 and 2022, some of which were still incoming three years after his death in a New York City jail cell in August 2019.

The account appears to have been most active between 2005 and 2008, with more than 200 of the 650 in total sent between Epstein and Maxwell coming in 2008 alone. That seemingly contradicts her claims that her work with him “lessened considerably” after 2003 and was “very, very diminished” five years later, which is what she told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in their private interview in July.

The emails reveal for the first time that the British socialite, currently in jail in Texas after being convicted of sex trafficking in 2021, opened at least one overseas bank account using one of Epstein’s addresses, was named a director at one of his companies and traded stock in a company they were both invested in.

Epstein died by suicide while awaiting his own trial for sex trafficking. Since then, the billionaire financier’s connections with and influence over multiple high-profile individuals including Prince Andrew, former president Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, have been thrust back into the limelight – with the so-called “Epstein files” becoming a source of multiple conspiracy theories. Trump campaigned on releasing more information, but then, over the summer, the Department of Justice said no more information would be released. That sparked backlash on both sides of the political aisle.

open image in gallery More than 650 emails sent between Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein have been unearthed ( US District Court for the Southern District of New York/AFP/Getty )

The emails reported by Bloomberg also show Maxwell corresponding with Epstein about gifts for their wealthy friends (the documents includes an extensive spreadsheet attached to a 2007 accountant’s email detailing $1.8 million in presents sent out between 2003 and 2006), discussing a shared fertility treatment and making light of the Florida state charges the billionaire faced in 2008 before his plea deal was agreed.

As that email indicates, the messages between them were typically informal and riddled with spelling errors and, in Bloomberg’s assessment, are “hardly the final word on Epstein” and “do not provide complete answers for some of the most persistent questions surrounding his case.”

But they do contain a number of noteworthy exchanges, including one in which Epstein pontificates on the “genetics of beauty” with a respected neuroscientist. He is also seen showering his assistant Nadia Marcinkova with praise in one moment and then, in the next, berating her for refusing to dance, exercise or engage in “fun sex things” with him. “You should be ashamed of yourself,” he rebukes her.

In another email, he responds with displeasure after being sent a photograph of a 21-year-old woman by another female contact, writing back: “Fat and asian sorry.”

The messages also reveal that he bought more than 600 items from Amazon, including, according to Bloomberg, “an FBI agent costume, teeth whitener, a leather bullwhip, a pair of size 12 Crocs, a prostate massager, girls school uniforms and a box of Nabisco Nilla Mini Wafers.”

Trump, who was once friends with Epstein but has said that they fell out in 2004 and stopped speaking, is mentioned on several occasions in the dispatches, notably when Epstein asks Maxwell to remove his name from a list of politicians and business leaders, the purpose of which is unclear.

The current president is also mentioned by Maxwell in a 2007 email as a person “they” might approach, although the context does not make clear who the subject is or why they might contact Trump.

“This is just more stupid, fake news playing into the hands of the Democrat Hoax trying to link President Trump and Epstein,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement responding to the emails.

open image in gallery Epstein and Maxwell are seen in the emails discussing expensive gifts for friends and joking about Florida state charges against him ( U.S. Department of Justice/PA )

Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein but has been dogged all summer by calls to release the Justice Department’s files on the sex offender in full. He has so far declined to do so and is suing The Wall Street Journal for defamation after it alleged he had sent Epstein a bawdy 50th birthday letter.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee subsequently subpoenaed Epstein’s estate and on Monday published a birthday book compiled by Maxwell that contained a note closely resembling that described by the WSJ.

Trump has denied that the signature the picture allegedly contains is really his own and has continued to maintain that the Epstein case is a “Democratic hoax” and a “dead issue,” despite campaigning on the promise that he would deliver full transparency on the case during the election.

The president has now been under fire over the issue for months, with criticism coming from Democrats as well as his own party and the MAGA faithful, after Attorney General Pam Bondi declaring in February that Epstein’s “client list” was sitting on her desk.

In July, the Justice Department released a memo stating it had found no evidence of such a list, resulting in Bondi walking back her comments and claiming she had been referring to the general file on Epstein – sparking uproar and claims of a “cover up.” Multiple outlets later reported that Bondi had informed Trump in May that his name appeared in the Epstein files.