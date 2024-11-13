Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Oprah Winfrey has shot down reports that she was paid $1m for a Kamala Harris campaign event, saying she was never "paid a personal fee".

“Not true – I was paid nothing, ever," said the TV star when buttonholed by a TMZ reporter on Monday and asked if she was paid for her endorsement.

The Washington Examiner had reported last week that Winfrey's media company, Harpo Productions, had received the fee from Harris's campaign for a star-studded live interview in September.

open image in gallery Oprah Winfrey with Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Philadelphia ( AP )

Federal Election Commission filings confirm that the Harris campaign sent Harpo Productions two $500,000 payments on October 15. Other outlets, however, went further, claiming that Winfrey had been paid personally for the appearance.

In a statement, Harpo Productions confirmed that the Harris campaign had paid for the costs of the town hall, without giving a specific figure.

But it said: "Oprah Winfrey was at no point during the campaign paid a personal fee, nor did she receive a fee from Harpo."

Throughout the 2024 election Kamala Harris wildly outraised and outspent her opponent Donald Trump, picking up numerous celebrity endorsements – all in vain.

According to the Examiner, her campaign spent more than $15m on production fees for events, as well as more than $654m on advertising between July 22 and November 5.

The town hall with Oprah was a glamorous affair, featuring appearances by Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts.

open image in gallery Oprah was one of a number of high profile celebrities to back the Democrat ( EPA )

The rally was streamed on Harris’s campaign YouTube channel and received over 1.2 million views in under 12 hours.

Winfrey interviewed Harris about abortion rights, gun violence, and her plans as president, with Harris claiming that she owns a gun and would shoot anyone who broke into her house.

“This is the moment for people who are tired of all of the bickering and all of the name calling, people who are exhausted by the craziness and the made up stories and the conspiracies,” Winfrey told the audience as she closed the event.

"You know that we can do better and that we deserve better. You know this. I know you know this… we’re better than this."

Additional reporting by Alex Woodward.

This story was updated at 14:45 Pacific Time on Tuesday November 12, 2024, to add details about the payment to Harpo Productions.