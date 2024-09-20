Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Meryl Streep made a little slip when she addressed Vice President Kamala Harris at a livestreamed event – hosted by Oprah Winfrey – in Michigan on Thursday night.

Addressing Harris with an array of A-list celebrities, Streep opened her monologue by stating: “Oh hello President Harris – oh – (gasped).”

“Forty-seven days,” Harris laughed in response.

The Democratic presidential candidate fielded questions at the Unite for America event in Farmington Hills, Michigan, addressing immigration, abortion, and the cost of living.

“We’re gonna win because we know what we’re fighting for – we know what we stand for,” she insisted.

Meryl Streep appeared via WebLink with other A-listers to question the vice president on key topic matters ahead of the US election ( AFP via Getty Images )

Other celebrities who attended the virtual event included Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts. The rally was streamed on Harris’s campaign YouTube channel and received over 1.2 million views in under 12 hours.

When handed the floor by Winfrey, Streep expressed concern about possible retaliation from Trump and his Maga clan should she clinch the White House, citing the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“But what happens when you win and he doesn’t accept it?” she asked Harris.

“I’m worried about it and I wonder if we’re ready for January 7th, 8th, 9th and what happens... what happens?”

Streep added that the “hatred and venom and toxicity and encouraging some segment of Americans to hate other segments of Americans – it’s just crazy and nobody wants it – we’re done with it... I think you’re going to win. I’m sure you’re going to win.”

Harris livestreamed the Winfrey-hosted rally on her campaign YouTube raking in 1.2 million views ( Reuters )

Harris insisted that “we will be ready” this time for any attempts to thwart the election certification process.

“When we reflect and think about what January 6th was, the president of the United States, sitting in the Oval Office incited a mob. A violent mob to attack the United States Capital such that 140 law enforcement officers were injured, some were killed,” she said.

Harris urged voters not to be deceived by the spread of misinformation in the lead-up to election day.

Many A-listers showed their face at the virtual event to endorse the Harris campaign ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Your vote does matter and we cannot let anyone ever take our power from us – we can never let anybody silence us... let’s make sure everyone votes and we are going to have a good election day, we’re going to fight for the integrity of the people’s voice and our democracy.”

She insisted that “people around the world are watching right now.”

“In that way, the consequences of this election are directly going to impact the American people and people around the world – that’s what we’re fighting for and those are the stakes, and that’s why we’re gonna win because we know what we’re fighting for because we know what we stand for,” she said.